46 avalanches at different points in the region have caused the only road to Arkari Valley to remain blocked since Feb 5, isolating over 12,000 people in the area.The people of the isolated area complained against the provincial government, for not clearing the sole road to of snow and boulders.Village Council Chairman Sher Muhammad said, "Women and children were carrying placards and banners while many were holding lanterns and candles to show the lack of facilities such as electricity. They were living in darkness because it was not possible to carry kerosene oil from Chitral market due to the blocked road.They demanded that the government take practical and urgent steps to open the road which had caused the death of a patient who was on his way to hospital in a cot carried on shoulders.The situation had gotten to the point that people were carrying food on their backs while travelling by feet. However, But it is not possible for patients to cross the risky and dangerous road because the Arkari river was flowing beneath it.The Arkari valley is situated near the Pak Afghan border, adjacent to the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.Residents of the area said that medicine and some goods had been delivered in a military helicopter only once, after which no official had visited the area. They demanded that the provincial and federal governments provide them with immediate rescue and help.