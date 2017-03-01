Earth Changes
Exceptionally warm February weather breaks records across Switzerland
The Local Switzerland
Fri, 24 Feb 2017 10:08 UTC
The unseasonal weather, due to a mass of dry, hot air moving up from Spain, meant it felt more like the end of April than February, with temperatures on the Swiss lowlands some 12 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, said MeteoNews.
The cities of Nyon, Sion, Aigle and Neuchâtel all broke their previous February records. In Sion, the mercury rose to 21.2 degrees, smashing its previous record of 19.8 set in 1998. Nyon reached 18.4 degrees and Aigle 19.5.
Cities in German-speaking Switzerland were also affected, with Thun, Interlaken and Basel-Binningen all surpassing 20 degrees. Lucerne wasn't far behind with 19.9 degrees, Zurich reached 19.5 and Bern set a new city record for February with 18.5 degrees.
The temperatures were helped by a strong foehn wind which brought gusts of up to 90km/hr in some places, said MeteoNews. However the brief spring has already disappeared as quickly as it arrived. The arrival of a cold front in the night of Thursday to Friday saw temperatures fall rapidly back to the norm for this time of year.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Chicago records no measurable snow in January, February for 1st time in 146 years
- Exceptionally warm February weather breaks records across Switzerland
- Tornadoes and large hail hit US Midwest leaving at least 2 dead
- New gold rush in California? Extreme rains turn up more metal
- Good puppet Merkel's message to Trump: NATO is not 'obsolete' - and neither is the Russian boogeyman
- Israeli state report criticizes both Netanyahu and military leadership over 2014 Gaza war
- Rain Man gene identified
- Beijing just made its geopolitical position crystal clear: China stands with Russia
- Trump, Putin and New Cold War: What The New Yorker gets wrong
- Tucker Carlson induces cognitive dissonance in Bill Nye the Science Guy over climate change
- Australian electrician arrested 'helping ISIS develop long-range guided missile'
- Weird cloud hovers near Belgrade following explosions at Serbian ammunition facility
- Slaying the dragon within us
- While mainstream media obsesses over Russia, Trump's FBI out catching pedophiles
- Large sinkhole opens in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- Bad cop Eugene Watlington arrested after another cop filmed him stomp an innocent man's head in
- EU lawmakers vote to strip Le Pen of immunity for tweeting pictures of Daesh violence
- Louisiana sheriff's office investigating reports of loud house-shaking boom
- Leader of the Arizona House kills controversial protest bill
- No Special Snowflakes, Free Healthcare and Mayo Galore: Why life in Russia is better than in the US
- Good puppet Merkel's message to Trump: NATO is not 'obsolete' - and neither is the Russian boogeyman
- Israeli state report criticizes both Netanyahu and military leadership over 2014 Gaza war
- Beijing just made its geopolitical position crystal clear: China stands with Russia
- Trump, Putin and New Cold War: What The New Yorker gets wrong
- While mainstream media obsesses over Russia, Trump's FBI out catching pedophiles
- EU lawmakers vote to strip Le Pen of immunity for tweeting pictures of Daesh violence
- The CIA is one of the main peddlers of fake news: Newly-declassified docs
- She's back! Killary Clinton mulls talk show to grease the wheels for another attempt at the presidency
- John Podesta becomes a Washington Post fake news columnist
- Fear porn or a serious depopulation agenda?: Bill Gates warns that bioterrorism could kill 30 million people
- Ahmadinejad backs Trump's stance against political elites, media
- Erdogan: Demands Kurdish PYD/YPG militia forces leave Manbij, Syria
- Germany joins 'fake news battle' in the Baltics via new Russian-language media
- Trump's giant defense spending increase $54B
- Pepe Escobar: Trump 'the bazaari' - Reporting from the Iranian Parliament's conference on Palestine
- Trump's first address before Congress & immigrant guests lay out 'bold agenda' to unite America
- President Hollande speech interrupted: Police officer accidentally fires weapon injuring 2 (VIDEO)
- Israeli lawmakers pass biometric database law to digitally encode personal information
- Trump's new executive order to fund black colleges amid 'most progressive partnership with White House in decades'
- Fake News: Fox News host Bill O'Reilly admits criticism of network is valid after using Swedish "expert" Nils Bildt to highlight refugee problem
- Tucker Carlson induces cognitive dissonance in Bill Nye the Science Guy over climate change
- Australian electrician arrested 'helping ISIS develop long-range guided missile'
- Weird cloud hovers near Belgrade following explosions at Serbian ammunition facility
- Bad cop Eugene Watlington arrested after another cop filmed him stomp an innocent man's head in
- Leader of the Arizona House kills controversial protest bill
- No Special Snowflakes, Free Healthcare and Mayo Galore: Why life in Russia is better than in the US
- Majority of Americans feel Democrats should work with Trump instead of opposing his every decision
- Slain SEAL's dad raises questions, admonishes: 'Don't hide behind my son's death'
- NYPD union: NYC cops offer help with Trump's deportation orders, nixed by angry mayor and police commissioner
- Minimum wage massacre: Wendy's restaurants employs 1,000 robots to save on labor
- Chicago violence continues to outpace last year; 14 shot over the past weekend
- Berlin police raid, shut down ISIS-linked mosque attended by Christmas attacker - no arrests made
- Daesh female suicide bomber arrested in eastern Mosul before attacking school
- Barbaric nation: Former housemaids tell RT of the horrors of working in Saudi Arabia
- Chavez legacy: Former president ranks as most popular head of state in Venezuela's history
- UK deporting homeless gay Afghans, EU migrants worried may lose right to stay in UK after Article 50 trigger
- Amish farmer faces 7 decades in prison for selling 'mislabeled' homemade herbal salves
- Israeli gets 11 years for stabbing Jew he mistook as Arab
- Hamburg police storm refugee center after knife-wielding suspect takes hostage
- Homeless are flocking to Atlanta airport
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- World's largest Celtic coin and jewelry hoard found in Jersey
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Putin on Lenin and Communism: 'WW1 and Bolshevik Revolution destroyed Russia'
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Discovery of a large labyrinth in Denmark, relic of Stone Age people?
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Walt Whitman Novel Lost for 165 Years Gives Clues to 'Leaves of Grass'
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Declassified files show Nazi-era film star Marika Rokk was Soviet spy
- Iranian historians unravel ancient mummy murder mystery
- The Secret History of Iran-Contra: Interview with Hugo Turner
- The Masada mystery - Mass suicide or twisted science for political ends?
- Could a giant polar bear skull found at an eroding Alaska archaeological site be the legendary 'weasel bear'?
- Rain Man gene identified
- Google's Boston Dynamics unveils 'nightmare-inducing' wheeled robot - Update: Company's robot 'Handle' officially unveiled
- Visionaries propose to sequence the DNA of all life on Earth
- Bacterium that protects host sponges from arsenic and barium in sea water
- The strange link between quantum physics and the human mind
- Ultra-bright star in the Crab Nebula, breaks all the rules
- Surviving doomsday: Underground condos for the elite in Kansas
- Sunday's 'Ring of fire' eclipse visible in the southern half of our planet is a treat or omen of upheaval? (Video)
- New study finds fasting diet can regenerate pancreas
- Evidence of a 'chaotic solar system' in Colorado rocks
- U.S. researchers guilty of misconduct go on to win more than $100 million in NIH grants, study finds
- Cymatics, the science of visible sound, has just taken a giant leap into the future
- Bug in content delivery network Cloudflare exposes secure data for major websites
- New breakthrough in Parkinson's research holds hope for cure
- Researchers link chronic fatigue syndrome to faulty cell receptors
- Google launches tool to identify trolls and 'toxic comments'
- Silicon dioxide crystals at Earth's core provide insights into energy source of magnetic field
- Score! Bees learn to play ball by watching other bees
- ISS astronaut diffuses conspiracy theorists with space walk selfie (PHOTO)
- Rare nebula, ELAN discovered - No obvious source of power for the light it is emitting
- Chicago records no measurable snow in January, February for 1st time in 146 years
- Exceptionally warm February weather breaks records across Switzerland
- Tornadoes and large hail hit US Midwest leaving at least 2 dead
- New gold rush in California? Extreme rains turn up more metal
- Large sinkhole opens in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- Louisiana sheriff's office investigating reports of loud house-shaking boom
- Huge sinkhole swallows SUV in Hoboken, New Jersey
- Storm runoff could trigger new California gold rush
- At least 65 Snowy owls invade Bruce County, Ontario
- Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes off Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami risk
- Powerful shallow earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits Pakistan
- Fourth dead whale in a month washes ashore in Virginia
- Man found dead overnight after alleged pitbull terrier attack in Philadelphia
- Strong increase in activity at Mount Etna, Sicily
- Photos of record breaking snowfall for Reykjavik, Iceland; heaviest in 80 years
- First ever February tornado hits Massachusetts
- Dead Humpback whale found in river near Fairfield Township, New Jersey
- Mass extinction: Vatican embraces science to battle immense threats to humanity
- 3 dead, 19 missing following floods and landslides in North and Central Chile
- At least 150 peacocks reportedly die of contagious disease over 4 weeks in Thar, Pakistan
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Does everything cause cancer these days?
- Are humans solar powered?
- HuffPo exposed for blocking any favorable reviews about Vaxxed documentary
- Millennials face an epidemic of digestive diseases due to poor diets and sedentary lifestyle
- DNA test results show Subway's oven-roasted chicken only 50% actual chicken
- BigPharma karma: Research shows chronic pain sufferers prefer cannabis to their opioid drugs
- Photobiomodulation therapy: Healing the body with light
- Improve sleep and reduce stress with pre-biotics
- First peer-reviewed study comparing vaccinated to non-vaccinated released to the public
- Hidden laws and guidelines on informed consent could protect children against mandatory vaccination
- Homeopathy can reverse the effects of lead poisoning and other environmental toxins
- Why Food is Actually INFORMATION
- Processed brand-named foods contaminated with glyphosate
- Quell the fires of inflammation, thwart chronic disease and slow aging by grounding to the earth
- Parents target Bayer's Miralax for causing psychiatric disorders in their children
- How blackbirds help us beat the blues: Spotting birds in your garden 'can cut the risk of suffering stress and depression'
- Shop with your doc: Physicians are taking their patients grocery shopping
- Wi-Fi devices increase mercury release from dental amalgams
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Cell phones, vaccines and Fukushima -- Oh, my!
- Link between Glyphosate and Autism
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Giving the brain a break: We do our best work in silence
- Brain tumor causes visions of Virgin Mary & hyper-religiosity for woman in Spain
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
Quote of the Day
Half the harm that is done in this world is due to people who want to feel important. They don't mean to do harm. But the harm does not interest them. Or they do not see it, or they justify it. Because they are absorbed in the endless struggle to think well of themselves.
Recent Comments
If there is one country in Europe that has a record for invading neutral countries, annexing states, attacking civilian populations then that...
Years ago, I had a period where I lived in a basement that backed onto Mount Street Gardens...[Link] and I used to go to bed every night actually...
Best news I've had all day! God bless China and Russia
All pie in the sky stuff, and opportunities for some folks to spend others money playing around with electronics. Let's face it, the Japanese are...
Exceptionally warm February weather breaks records across SwitzerlandThursday was exceptionally warm in Switzerland with many places across the country seeing temperatures of around 20 degrees, breaking previous records for the month of February. The unseasonal...