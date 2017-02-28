© REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic



On Monday, Iraqi security forces arrested the first female Daesh suicide bomber encountered in eastern Mosul before she could manage to blow herself up in al Makasid lil-banat school for girls located in the district of al Wahda in eastern part of the city, a local source in the city told Sputnik Arabic.The Iraqi security forces have taken the woman away and fenced off the area, after which they carefully inspected the site.Mahmud al Surdji, a representative of the country's Nineveh Plain Protection Units earlier told Sputnik Arabic that the Iraqi army is continuing its advance in the city of Mosul, progressively capturing more and more residential areas from the terrorist group.He said that on Monday, the Iraqi armed forces liberated al Maamun neighborhood. The government forces, he said, have taken full control of the highway connecting the cities of Baghdad and Mosul. Forces from the 9th Armoured Division have encircled the Daesh terrorists near Mosul's largest electric power plant, on the west bank of the Tigris river.On Tuesday, the army is planning to finish its operation to free the Wadi Hajar neighborhood. The liberation of this particular district, Mahmud al Surdji said, will provide the army with access to other districts of the city which still remain under Daesh control.The further advance of the army will be ensured by the Rapid Deployment Forces, which were already deployed near the fourth bridge and are now 150 meters away from al Dawasa district.The civilian population is trying to flee areas under Daesh control and the army is providing them with full assistance including trucks and other transportation.