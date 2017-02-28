Society's Child
UK deporting homeless gay Afghans, EU migrants worried may lose right to stay in UK after Article 50 trigger
Mon, 27 Feb 2017 17:40 UTC
According to the Telegraph, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to announce that EU citizens who move to Britain after she triggers Article 50 in mid-March will no longer have the automatic right to stay in the UK permanently.
That sparked concern that the right of Britons to move to European nations could also be taken away starting next month. The top destinations for British expats in the EU are Spain, host to around 419,000, Ireland at 249,000, and France at 171,000.
Government sources, however, told the Guardian that no "cut-off date" for EU nationals wanting to live permanently in Britain will be announced until negotiations on reciprocal rights of Britons living in other European countries are concluded.
Downing Street said on Monday it would reject taking unilateral action before a deal on residency rights is secured - meaning it is highly unlikely the day May formally triggers Brexit - expected on or around March 15, will be used as the key "cut-off" date.
May is expected to appeal to other EU countries to reach a quick deal on the status of British nationals living in the EU, so that the issue is removed from negotiations as soon as possible.
Home Office lawyers have dismissed calls to use the referendum date in June last year as the cut-off, warning it could lead to court action by migrants whose right under EU law has been taken away.
The EU has been pushing for May to make the cut-off date for migrants 2019, but UK ministers have raised concerns that waiting until the end of negotiations will lead to a huge surge in the number of EU migrants coming to Britain before Brexit.
A Whitehall source told the Daily Mail a final decision had not been taken on when the cut-off date would be.
"Setting a retrospective date is fraught with legal problems and if you set a date two years into the future, you are giving people who might be considering coming here an awful lot of notice.
"So it makes a lot of sense to do it at or around the point when we trigger Article 50 next month."
Home Secretary Amber Rudd told ITV on Sunday after Britain leaves the EU "we will be ending free movement as we know it."
Rudd is looking at a "range of options" for EU migrants coming to the UK. One is giving new arrivals who get jobs in key sectors of the economy multi-year visas while limiting their access to benefits.
Secretary of State for Leaving the EU David Davis has previously suggested Britain will not suddenly shut the door on workers coming from the EU. It would take "years and years" for Britain to fill all the jobs that would have otherwise been done by EU migrants, he said.
While the UK has reached agreements in principle with most members of the EU, there are still several nations, including Germany, which have refused to discuss the issue until after Brexit is triggered.
Comment: New UK immigration policies have resulted in the deportation of many homeless EU citizens.
Under the government's Housing White Paper, announced in early February, nationals from the European Economic Area (EEA) who are homeless in the UK are being removed as they're seen as "abusing" their right to freedom of movement.And Gay Afghans facing deportation (homosexuality is illegal in Afghanistan) are being told to pretend they're straight:
Previously, the Home Office could deport EU citizens for "antisocial behavior" or for prolonged periods of "economic inactivity."
EU migrants are allowed to stay in the country for an initial 90-day period, after which their stay becomes permanent if they comply with rights granted under the Maastricht Treaty and are not a financial burden on the state.
However, new immigration reforms mean migrants can now be deported even if their 90-day term has not expired, which could be in breach of the same EU treaty on which the policy was implemented.
...
According to figures seen by North East London Migrant Action (NELMA), up to 95 people have been removed in London in the past year, though figures could be higher as some boroughs did not gather the necessary information.
...
The group also claims that patrols confiscate EU migrants' identity documents, stripping them of their rights under freedom of movement to seek employment and accommodation.
The document, dated January 2017, sets out potential risks homosexual people face in their countries of origin, and what laws they could be prosecuted under.
It suggests lesbians and gay men "with what may be seen as feminine traits" would be at risk if forced to return, but adds the Afghan government has not prosecuted for homosexuality recently.
It says a gay person facing deportation would likely find refuge in Kabul, which does not face the threat of the Taliban.
"While space for being openly gay is limited, subject to individual factors, a practising gay man who, on return to Kabul, would not attract or seek to cause public outrage, would not face a real risk of persecution," the document says.
"In the absence of other risk factors, it may be a safe and viable option for a gay man to relocate to Kabul, though individual factors will have to be taken into account."
The new Home Office advice puts it at odds with the United Nations on refugees, which says LGBT people should not try to change or conceal their identity to avoid persecution.
The new guidance has been denounced by human rights groups as a violation of international law, and criticized by the Home Office's own Afghanistan unit.
...
It also says the lack of prosecutions for homosexuality since the Taliban was ousted from power in 2001 does not reflect an increased openness to greater respect for the rule of law.
"There is very little space in Afghan society... to be an individual that openly identifies as LGBT. Social attitudes and the legal position of homosexuality means that the only option for a homosexual individual, in all but the very rarest of cases, would be to conceal their sexual orientation to avoid punishment."
