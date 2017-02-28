Puppet Masters
CIA killed Russian Ambassadors and Donbass Commanders
Inessa Sinchougova
Fort Russ
Mon, 27 Feb 2017 00:00 UTC
The intention, according to Piakin, is to remove individuals who stand for the Minsk agreement, so that it can no longer realistically be implemented. The Minsk Agreement (a ceasefire, followed by elections and self-determination in Eastern Ukraine) is counterproductive to the elites' work.
If Piakin is correct, then those who defend Minsk - whether on the battlefield or through the information war - have reason to be concerned for their safety. People like Zakharchenko of the Donbass as well as Russia's extended diplomatic community should ramp up their security against espionage.
Comment: Piakin is not the only one to come to this conclusion:
- 9 Russian officials have died unexpectedly in the last two years - signs of a Deep State war?
- State sponsored terrorism: Has CIA's plot to 'covertly' kill Russians in Syria come to pass?
Reader Comments
The Russian silence on this is deafening.
The Russians aren't serious...If they were serious they would be declare Syria their allies and their protectorate and implement a no-fly zone over the whole of Syria and blow anything out of the sky and water that threatens Syrian Independence and Sovereignty.
They could be buying time or some other political psy-op game at this stage or worse still be a part of the show.
But at this stage they aren't serious.
Time will reveal all.
If their diplomats are being bumped of by the CIA then a bit of old fashioned tit for tat is in order.
Any idea who we could recommend to them first...???
They could be buying time or some other political psy-op game at this stage or worse still be a part of the show.
But at this stage they aren't serious.
Time will reveal all.
lysna
The thing is, they are going about their plans quitely and successfully, and i think that is how they want to continue. They are not hotheads like the Americans. Expect more of the same i reckon. Revenge is a dish best served cold. Right?
The Russians aren't serious...If they were serious they would be declare Syria their allies and their protectorate and implement a no-fly zone over the whole of Syria and blow anything out of the sky and water that threatens Syrian Independence and Sovereignty.Well they sort of did after the US bombed the SAA in Deir ez-Zor in September. The Russian military said that anyone attacking the SAA will be shot down. They also deployed more S 300, S 400 missiles to prevent such mistakes happening again. They said something like any illusions by amatuers about the existence of invisible planes will face a disappointing reality .
The thing is, they are going about their plans quitely and successfully, and i think that is how they want to continue. They are not hotheads like the Americans. Expect more of the same i reckon. Revenge is a dish best served cold. Right?
