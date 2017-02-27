© Gunnar Freyr



© Gunnar Freyr



© Gunnar Freyr

© Gunnar Freyr

© Gunnar Freyr

© Gunnar Freyr

Record breaking amounts of snow fell in the city of Reykjavik in Iceland last night and the pictures are amazing.The snow in the capital peaked at 51 cm.but for one photographer the snow was a perfect photo opportunity.Gunnar Freyr, also known as the Icelandic Explorer, woke up to the sound of trees breaking in back garden.While most people waited for the snow to settle and headed out once morning had broken - he went out with his camera at 3am to capture it all."It was very fun to shoot and people seemed very excited by the weather."I took pictures of lots of couples holding hands - everyone was getting into the romantic vibe because of the snow," he said.The 30-year-old photographer said it was one of the most intense snowfalls he'd ever experienced.Gunnar also told Newsbeat how there wasn't much the snow wouldn't settle on - including his camera."It was a difficult shoot because my camera kept getting covered with snow," he said."But there was so much light from the snow reflecting on everything it was great conditions for night photography," he added.