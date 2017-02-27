Earth Changes
Photos of record breaking snowfall for Reykjavik, Iceland; heaviest in 80 years
BBC
Mon, 27 Feb 2017 20:58 UTC
The snow in the capital peaked at 51 cm.
Only once in history has this been topped, when snowfall in the city reached 55 cm in January 1937.
Roads may have been closed and schools have been shut but for one photographer the snow was a perfect photo opportunity.
Gunnar Freyr, also known as the Icelandic Explorer, woke up to the sound of trees breaking in back garden.
While most people waited for the snow to settle and headed out once morning had broken - he went out with his camera at 3am to capture it all.
"I took pictures of lots of couples holding hands - everyone was getting into the romantic vibe because of the snow," he said.
In just a few hours the city of Reykjavik saw 30-40 cm of snow.
Gunnar also told Newsbeat how there wasn't much the snow wouldn't settle on - including his camera.
"It was a difficult shoot because my camera kept getting covered with snow," he said.
"But there was so much light from the snow reflecting on everything it was great conditions for night photography," he added.
