© Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP



The bodies of some 4,000 Islamic State victims have been buried in the Khasfa sinkhole in Iraq's desert, making it the country's largest mass grave, according to locals, police, and activists, as cited by The Telegraph.The sinkhole is located near the Baghdad-Mosul highway, only eight kilometers from Mosul, the daily reports The majority were shot and thrown into the pit, locals said.The terrorist killers were masked, the witness added.Earlier this week, the Telegraph reportedly went to the Khasfa sinkhole following the recapture of the western half of Mosul by Iraqi troops.The city has been under IS control since 2014, and the offensive to retake it began in October.On Friday, Iraqi forces seized the city's airport.Over the past years, IS is believed to have conducted a campaign to hunt down and murder policemen and soldiers and toss them into mass graves in the desert.Human Rights Watch reported last November that IS had executed at least 300 policemen and buried them in a mass grave some 30 kilometers from Mosul.Another mass grave containing 100 beheaded bodies was found earlier that month in a school just outside of Mosul.