SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
American Coup D'Etat, Anti-Russian Hysteria, Global Chaos, and the Fourth Turning
Puppet Masters
Iran stages massive navy drill over 2mn km²
RT
Sun, 26 Feb 2017 14:10 UTC
The latest exercise, stretching from the Strait of Hormuz and Oman Sea to north of the Indian Ocean, marks the last phase of war games that started in 2016, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.
The drills, codenamed 'Velayat 95', kicked off in Iran's south following an order from Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.
The commander said that the war games include electronic warfare, missile tests, intelligence operations, the deployment of submarines, and relief and rescue operations, as cited by Tasnim.
Apart from the main drills, Iran's Navy commando units are conducting special operations in the southeastern Makran region.
Last June, Sayyari said that Tehran was planning to carry out 20 military drills before March 2017.
Iranian officials insist that the war games do not violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - the nuclear deal between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) signed in January of 2016.
The UN nuclear watchdog said on Saturday that Iran has been found to be in full compliance with the nuclear deal, but the report comes against a backdrop of rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Earlier this month, then-US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said that "Iran had been put formally on notice" after Tehran fired a ballistic missile.
Later in February, President Trump tweeted that "Iran is playing with fire," promising that he won't be as "kind as [former President] Obama."
In response, Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, blasted the US, saying Tehran remains "unmoved" by threats, but will use weapons "only in self-defense."
Last month, a US Navy destroyer fired warning shots at four Iranian military ships that were allegedly approaching them at high speed near the Strait of Hormuz.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
American Coup D'Etat, Anti-Russian Hysteria, Global Chaos, and the Fourth Turning
Latest News
- Trump accuses NY Times of fabricating story about Russian contacts
- Public trust in Google drops after it bans Natural News
- Donald Trump was right not to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Here's why
- 'Bloomberg drug culture': Former saleswoman sues for $20 million after alleged rape by high-level executive
- Homeopathy can reverse the effects of lead poisoning and other environmental toxins
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Jodie Foster leads anti-Trump protest ahead of Oscars. Her $11.7M mansion is home to how many refugees?
- Nexit looming? Netherlands to hold inquiry into whether it can ditch euro
- Cuban government says it foiled plot to destabilize country, slams dissidents and OAS
- Google claims 'website violation' in Natural News banning
- Japan urging Fukushima disaster survivors to move back to radioactive homes'
- Indonesia: Russia's ticket to successful cooperation with ASEAN
- Teacher's removal marks third sex scandal at elite Brooklyn Tech
- Why Food is Actually INFORMATION
- Australian children's author Mem Fox detained by US border control
- UK's Jewish Labour Movement's intimidation campaign against journalists
- Cops pummel small boy as he curls in fetal position
- Chaos! 40 diners go wild during 'all-out-brawl' in New York City restaurant (VIDEO)
- Russian Aeroflot flight from Zurich to Moscow diverts back to Zurich due to 'unforeseen' difficulties
- Machete massacre in Eastern Congo DRC 25 dead
- Trump accuses NY Times of fabricating story about Russian contacts
- Donald Trump was right not to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Here's why
- Nexit looming? Netherlands to hold inquiry into whether it can ditch euro
- Cuban government says it foiled plot to destabilize country, slams dissidents and OAS
- Indonesia: Russia's ticket to successful cooperation with ASEAN
- UK's Jewish Labour Movement's intimidation campaign against journalists
- European hypocrisy: While castigating Trump, EU only pretends to welcome immigrants
- Kansas' fiscal implosion bodes ill for Trump tax plans
- 153 French MPs sign open letter to Hollande to officially recognize the State of Palestine
- State Department officials leak memo advising them to 'stop leaking info'
- EU member states call on UK to pay multibillion-euro Brexit 'divorce bill'
- Iran stages massive navy drill over 2mn km²
- US plans for 'regime change' in Syria started in 1949 and haven't stopped since
- After Trump trolls Perez on Twitter, new Democrat leader vows to be 'Trump's worst nightmare'
- Hillary Clinton calls for resistance in new video: 'We need to stay engaged... I'll be with you every step of the way'
- Left-wing front groups make anti-Trump money untraceable
- Saudi Arabia reveals number of airstrikes against Daesh in Syria
- Trump tweets he'll skip White House Correspondents' dinner - after some media also cancel
- Yemeni forces say they destroyed another Saudi warship
- Saudi FM on surprise Baghdad trip: 'Iraq's neutrality can help Iranian-Saudi rapprochement'
- Public trust in Google drops after it bans Natural News
- 'Bloomberg drug culture': Former saleswoman sues for $20 million after alleged rape by high-level executive
- Jodie Foster leads anti-Trump protest ahead of Oscars. Her $11.7M mansion is home to how many refugees?
- Google claims 'website violation' in Natural News banning
- Japan urging Fukushima disaster survivors to move back to radioactive homes'
- Teacher's removal marks third sex scandal at elite Brooklyn Tech
- Australian children's author Mem Fox detained by US border control
- Cops pummel small boy as he curls in fetal position
- Chaos! 40 diners go wild during 'all-out-brawl' in New York City restaurant (VIDEO)
- Russian Aeroflot flight from Zurich to Moscow diverts back to Zurich due to 'unforeseen' difficulties
- Machete massacre in Eastern Congo DRC 25 dead
- Police quiz girlfriend over British UFO researcher's death; laptop, cellphone wiped clean
- Dozens injured, 12 critically, after vehicle plows into New Orleans parade crowd (VIDEO)
- Snopes busted for spreading Monsanto propaganda to quell safety concerns about RoundUp glyphosate
- Man goes on car rampage in German city, injures 3, shot by police
- Rules of Identification: Pentagon to refer to terrorist group Islamic State the same way Trump does
- Mercy or protecting perverts? Pope Francis quietly reducing sanctions against some pedophile priests
- Dangerous precedent: Arkansas prosecutors want to force Amazon to release Echo device audio data
- Pope Francis warns of coming global conflict over water
- The War on Cash and the criminalization of financial independence
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Putin on Lenin and Communism: 'WW1 and Bolshevik Revolution destroyed Russia'
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Discovery of a large labyrinth in Denmark, relic of Stone Age people?
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Walt Whitman Novel Lost for 165 Years Gives Clues to 'Leaves of Grass'
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Declassified files show Nazi-era film star Marika Rokk was Soviet spy
- Iranian historians unravel ancient mummy murder mystery
- The Secret History of Iran-Contra: Interview with Hugo Turner
- The Masada mystery - Mass suicide or twisted science for political ends?
- Could a giant polar bear skull found at an eroding Alaska archaeological site be the legendary 'weasel bear'?
- Volcano may explain mysterious 100-Year Maya Dark Age
- Linguist's research supports waves of migration into the Americas
- Archeologists discover 1500-year-old astronomical observatory in southern Iran
- Great leaders always call out the bankers
- Stones were 'killed ritually' to remove the stone's spiritual powers 12000-years-ago
- New study finds fasting diet can regenerate pancreas
- Evidence of a 'chaotic solar system' in Colorado rocks
- U.S. researchers guilty of misconduct go on to win more than $100 million in NIH grants, study finds
- Cymatics, the science of visible sound, has just taken a giant leap into the future
- Bug in content delivery network Cloudflare exposes secure data for major websites
- New breakthrough in Parkinson's research holds hope for cure
- Researchers link chronic fatigue syndrome to faulty cell receptors
- Google launches tool to identify trolls and 'toxic comments'
- Silicon dioxide crystals at Earth's core provide insights into energy source of magnetic field
- Score! Bees learn to play ball by watching other bees
- ISS astronaut diffuses conspiracy theorists with space walk selfie (PHOTO)
- Rare nebula, ELAN discovered - No obvious source of power for the light it is emitting
- Fructose is generated in the human brain
- Israeli researchers have found a way to hack isolated computers by taking control of LED indicators
- Annular solar eclipse February 26, 2017
- Asteroid 2017 DG16 to fly by Earth at 0.34 LD - 5th known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 8, 2017
- HAARP lives! US military weapon reactivated 'for experiment to create and study artificial auroras'
- NASA announces discovery of 'Earth-sized' planets habitable enough to support life
- Mars collapsing moons could form rings, research claims
- Tune your radio: Galaxies sing when forming star
- Bridge damage severs Big Sur's ties to outside world
- Selfie opportunity becomes fatal as elephant tramples man in Zimbabwe
- Unusual animal behaviour: Panda attacks, kills and eats goat in Sichuan, China
- Two earthquakes erupt at hydropower plant in central Vietnam
- Dead dwarf sperm whale found in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
- California drought continues to abate as flooding becomes the new crisis
- Increased activity at Guatemala's Fuego volcano; ash ejected up to 19,000 feet
- Climate changes alarm: Colorado River drought woes could affect 41 million Americans
- Sinkhole swallows snowplow in Sioux City, Iowa
- 20-foot wide sinkhole closes street in Toronto
- Leopard mauls six people in Bihar, India
- Rare February thunderstorm hits Central New York
- 52 feet (16 meters) of snow and counting: California's record-breaking snowfalls continue
- Thunder snow and lightning filmed in Grand Chute, Wisconsin
- Floods leave 1 dead and 2,000 displaced in Cundinamarca and Huila, Colombia
- Strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Fiji
- Horrifying 'sea monster' carcass washes up on Philippines beaches
- Ancient solar events predict new Mini Ice Age effected regions, patterns emerge
- Shallow earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Manipur, India
- Slow-moving landslide slicing a hill in Abruzzo, Italy
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Homeopathy can reverse the effects of lead poisoning and other environmental toxins
- Why Food is Actually INFORMATION
- Processed brand-named foods contaminated with glyphosate
- Quell the fires of inflammation, thwart chronic disease and slow aging by grounding to the earth
- Parents target Bayer's Miralax for causing psychiatric disorders in their children
- How blackbirds help us beat the blues: Spotting birds in your garden 'can cut the risk of suffering stress and depression'
- Shop with your doc: Physicians are taking their patients grocery shopping
- Wi-Fi devices increase mercury release from dental amalgams
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Cell phones, vaccines and Fukushima -- Oh, my!
- Link between Glyphosate and Autism
- Social media use, high stress levels, and its threat to Americans' sanity
- Long fasts are a new hot trend - but are they worth the risk?
- Air pollution's affect on DNA and the increased risk of neurodegenerative disease
- How eating less slows the aging process
- Sunlight: A key factor the breast cancer awareness movement ignores
- Just say 'no' to Nutella
- EU warns of alarming threat from superbug bacteria which has evolved to resist many widely used antibiotics
- Vitamin B found to significantly reduce symptoms of mental illness
- Yay, Science! Boeing used potatoes instead of people to test its Wi-Fi
- Our modern world is radically at odds with the evolution of human senses helping to make us short-sighted, obese and depressed
- Study finds link between vivid thoughts of death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Giving the brain a break: We do our best work in silence
- Brain tumor causes visions of Virgin Mary & hyper-religiosity for woman in Spain
- Connections discovered in mothers and infants - through song
- Past life recall as evidence of reincarnation
- Karma: It's not about 'what's coming to you'
- Do all humans perceive color the same?
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
Quote of the Day
When I tell any Truth it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it but for the sake of defending those who do.
- William Blake
Recent Comments
Google is doing some VERY selective enforcement here, there is no doubt that this was politically motivated considering the context and timing,...
let cuba open the door on their own terms. i think all americans would vote for that.
those are man shoulders. i did not vote for that.
so, will the real jodie stand up. i never liked her acting anyway. too stiff.
it all starts in college where they train you up. set you up. for the working man's world. ladies, don't be fools for these disgusting men. he...
Iran stages massive navy drill over 2mn km²Iranian naval forces have staged large-scale military drills over an area covering some two million square kilometers amid rising tensions with the US. The latest exercise, stretching from the...