© VnExpress/Tri Tin



Two earthquakes set off an explosion near a hydropower plant prompting terrified residents to flee into the streets.A 3.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the notorious Song Tranh Hydropower reservoir at 11:20 a.m. on February 26; local authorities described it as the strongest measured in a year.Vietnam's Institute of Geophysics says the quake originatedin Nam Tra My District."The quake lasted five seconds, shook many houses and was followed by the shock of explosion," said the District Chairman Ho Quang Buu. "Many people rushed out of their houses in fear."The second minor earthquake jolted the area at 1:05 p.m. So far no significant damages, injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the quake.The area is being extensively monitored by the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre at the Institute of Geophysics.Seismologists said Vietnam's geographic location near fault lines put it at risk from moderate earthquakes.