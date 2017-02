© Jonathan Woodcock/Getty Images



Compulsive vs. Pathological Liars

Can Compulsive or Pathological Liars Change?

Spotting, Living With, or Working for a Whopper of a Liar

but some people take it to extremes, destroying careers and relationships in the process. Admit it: From time to time, you lie — at least a little. Your best friend asks what you think of her new haircut. It's awful, but you tell her it looks great. A spouse wants to know if that extra 10 pounds shows, and of course, you say it doesn't.says Robert Feldman, PhD, professor of psychological and brain sciences and deputy chancellor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.says Dr. Feldman, who wrote The Liar in Your Life.But when lying gets out of control it can wreak havoc in your personal and professional lives — potentially destroying relationships and careers.s known as compulsive or pathological lying. Definitions are fluid, experts say.says Paul Ekman, PhD , a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of California in San Francisco and the author of Telling Lies , among other books. "They tell the stories they think want to be heard," he says. When you ask a compulsive liar for an opinion on an important issue, says Dr. Ekman, they're likely to say something like this:"Often, they're pretty good liars," Ekman adds. "You often believe what they say — at least for a while."Ekman says. The two lying types are pretty similar, he says, and actually, ''You could be aliar."Neither compulsive nor pathological lying has been studied extensively, say Feldman and Ekman. "I don't think we really know enough about theof these to know if they should be considered a mental disorder,notes Ekman. For example, experts don't know for sure what drives the troublesome lying. They know impulsivity and a need to impress could be linked to the habit. But they've debatedIn a study in The British Journal of Psychiatry , scientists did brain scans on pathological liars and others, and found that theThey concluded that the increase in white matter may somehow."While everyday lies are goal-directed — you don't want to hurt the feelings of your overweight spouse —Sometimes the lies are even self-incriminating, making them that much more difficult to figure out.Compared to pathological liars, compulsive liars can get along pretty well in life, Ekman says.Fortunately, neither type of liar is common, according to Feldman and Ekman. Ekman estimatesIn Ekman's experience, most liars who are compulsive or pathologicalenough to enter treatment. Usually they only do so when directed by court order, after they've gotten into trouble, he says. Or they do so after their lies have resulted in dire consequences such as bankruptcy, divorce, or loss of a career.Little research exists on treatment options for liars. Counseling or psychotherapy may help, with a focus on how to reduce impulsivity.Can you tell on first meeting that someone might be a troubled liar? It's difficult, but Ekman has found thishelpful: "In the first half hour [of meeting someone], if I want to invite them home for dinner, I watch out!" he says. That means their charm, a characteristic of liars, may have worked itsdevilish magic.f a new friend or acquaintance shows his colors as a compulsive or pathological liar,Ekman says. "What people value in friendships is truthfulness," he says.While those closely tied to a pathological liar may stay optimistic that the liar will change, Ekman tells them: "You also need to be a realist.Pathological liars are so good, Feldman agrees, ''so you won't know when you're being lied to."he says.Feldman says.