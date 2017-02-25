A street in Toronto's west end is closed to traffic while crews work to repair a sinkhole that opened up on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., police were called to Morningside Avenue, near South Kingsway and south of Bloor Street West.

When police arrived, they found a sinkhole 20 feet wide and five feet deep, where a truck had become trapped. No injuries were reported.

Officers said a watermain break may have caused the road to cave in.

Before crews filled in the hole, city workers were called in to determine whether there were gas lines underneath.

Police said the street would be closed for several hours and possibly overnight.