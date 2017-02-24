SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Cell phones, vaccines and Fukushima -- Oh, my!
Society's Child
'Made in Syria': How Syria struggles to save its devastated economy
Arwa Shaheen - translated by Samer Hussein
Teshreen News / Fort Russ News
Wed, 22 Feb 2017 23:25 UTC
Teshreen News / Fort Russ News
Wed, 22 Feb 2017 23:25 UTC
Already in October the festivity displayed a rather diverse offering of goods, most of which were clothing and food products, made available by more than 110 companies attending the event. The largest price reduction of the goods was seen between 35-50%, while the smallest ones being between 20-25%. Some of the visitors, however, said that not all products had their prices reduced when compared with the prices on the regular market and the clothing and footwear products did usually not see a price reduction higher than 7%.
The event is not only seen as important for the manufacturers in terms of being able to promote and sell the goods, but also to get in touch with the consumers, listen to their demands and gain their confidence.
One of the participants who shared this kind of opinion was also Luay Al Hazem, Director of a food production company. Mr. Al Hazem said that for him it not only matters to promote and sell the goods, but also to get in direct touch with the consumers, listen to their demands and gain their confidence, especially because in recent years the market has become overcrowded with counterfeit goods. As a result the consumers gradually started to lose confidence in the manufacturers and their products. This led to the large quantities of products being unsold.
For mr. Al Hazem, attending these events had a rather positive impact on the sale of his products. Some other participants, however, spoke about the difficulties in maintaining the production process due to the lack of labor and the problems associated with fuel shortages, devaluation of currency and import licensing issues. Despite the difficult circumstances, most participants aim to do their best and continue with production.
Although it is not possible to determine the efficiency of such events right now, a very important thing to consider are the low prices. The lower the prices, the higher the number of goods sold (a step that would eventually make a positive impact on the country's economy), otherwise what is the point of selling the goods if there is no money to buy them.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Cell phones, vaccines and Fukushima -- Oh, my!
Latest News
- While fake news media obsesses over Trump, CIA document release exposes illegal schemes and global malfeasance
- Ukraine's ousted President Yanukovich speaks out on Donbass
- How the corporate media continues to use Russia as a scapegoat to distract from systemic status quo failure
- Salafist group member who planned to 'blow up police or soldiers' arrested in Germany
- 'Made in Syria': How Syria struggles to save its devastated economy
- Iran: Total support for Palestine Intifada
- Residents of Doha, Qatar report loud earthquake-like 'boom'
- Trump wants to expand US nuclear arsenal, make it 'top of the pack'
- John McCain makes 'unusual' secret trip to Syria as Trump prepares plans to defeat ISIS
- Russian hackers propaganda destroyed: Brit arrested for cyberattack on Germany blamed on Moscow
- Anti-Smoking Fascism: Doctors in the US are refusing to operate on smokers - and the trend is growing
- Link between Glyphosate and Autism
- Jesus Christ statue at Indiana church beheaded for second time in two weeks
- Pope Francis: Better to be an atheist than a hypocritical Catholic
- French election intensifies: Rise of Le Pen, fade away of Macron
- Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes off the deep end, calls Trump's advisors "scumbags"
- ISIS 'surrenders' Syrian town of Al-Bab, Turkish military assumes control
- White House holds on issuing a revamped Executive Order on immigration
- FSA, Turkish soldiers seize Al-Bab, Daesh on the run
- A Dutch special agent's 'leak' prompts Wilders to abort public appearances
- While fake news media obsesses over Trump, CIA document release exposes illegal schemes and global malfeasance
- Ukraine's ousted President Yanukovich speaks out on Donbass
- How the corporate media continues to use Russia as a scapegoat to distract from systemic status quo failure
- Iran: Total support for Palestine Intifada
- Trump wants to expand US nuclear arsenal, make it 'top of the pack'
- John McCain makes 'unusual' secret trip to Syria as Trump prepares plans to defeat ISIS
- French election intensifies: Rise of Le Pen, fade away of Macron
- Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes off the deep end, calls Trump's advisors "scumbags"
- ISIS 'surrenders' Syrian town of Al-Bab, Turkish military assumes control
- White House holds on issuing a revamped Executive Order on immigration
- FSA, Turkish soldiers seize Al-Bab, Daesh on the run
- A Dutch special agent's 'leak' prompts Wilders to abort public appearances
- Netanyahu depicted as Hitler by Sydney protesters during historic Australia trip
- Obama starts non-profit to continue disrupting Trump presidency
- Useful idiot Michael Moore launches 'resistance' website promoting anti-Trump actions
- Indiana officials expose massive DHS hack of 2016 elections - feds continue to blame Russia
- Cressida Dick, new chief of British police, oversaw 'botched' post-7/7 de Menezes operation
- Controlling information: Twitter adds measures for censoring 'abusive or low-quality tweets' to combat abuse, harassment
- 12 years after £1 million pay-off by UK government, British ex-Gitmo resident turns up as dead 'ISIS suicide-bomber' in Mosul
- U.S.'s confused Syria strategy pushes Erdogan to flip-flog again
- Salafist group member who planned to 'blow up police or soldiers' arrested in Germany
- 'Made in Syria': How Syria struggles to save its devastated economy
- Russian hackers propaganda destroyed: Brit arrested for cyberattack on Germany blamed on Moscow
- Anti-Smoking Fascism: Doctors in the US are refusing to operate on smokers - and the trend is growing
- Jesus Christ statue at Indiana church beheaded for second time in two weeks
- Pope Francis: Better to be an atheist than a hypocritical Catholic
- Arizona Senate bill: Crack down on 'paid rioters', seize their property
- Umm al-Qura University in Saudi Arabia expels 27 women for looking too masculine
- Syrian "rebel" refugee on trial in Austria for executing 20+ Syrian soldiers
- Deadly bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, latest in string of attacks
- Abused children made to feel like criminals and 'prodded like a monkey in cage' by UK authorities - report
- Where's the outrage: Outspoken liberal George Takei jokingly admitted in 2006 of having a sexual relationship with an adult as a minor
- Program to help addicts instead of jail them so effective, 200 police depts in 28 states have adopted it
- The Lairy Godmother accused of whipping fox hunt protester (VIDEO)
- Police & National Guard troops move into Standing Rock camp
- 'How to deal with right-wing views': Academics in Sussex under fire for 'intolerant' seminar
- Facepalm: YouTube pulls giraffe birth livestream due to "pornographic content"
- Seriously disturbed: Tattoo artist cuts off her own little finger with bolt cutters, shares picture on Facebook (GRAPHIC)
- Liberal hypocrisy: Students at University of Michigan demand school provides 'no-whites' space to organize social justice activism
- Surrey 'sex traffickers' plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol, pimped them at Travelodge hotels
- In a Walt Whitman Novel, Lost for 165 Years, Clues to 'Leaves of Grass' is Being Revived
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Declassified files show Nazi-era film star Marika Rokk was Soviet spy
- Iranian historians unravel ancient mummy murder mystery
- The Secret History of Iran-Contra: Interview with Hugo Turner
- The Masada mystery - Mass suicide or twisted science for political ends?
- Could a giant polar bear skull found at an eroding Alaska archaeological site be the legendary 'weasel bear'?
- Volcano may explain mysterious 100-Year Maya Dark Age
- Linguist's research supports waves of migration into the Americas
- Archeologists discover 1500-year-old astronomical observatory in southern Iran
- Great leaders always call out the bankers
- Stones were 'killed ritually' to remove the stone's spiritual powers 12000-years-ago
- Ancient temples of unknown architecture discovered in Sudan
- Gold-decorated spear is tip of the iceberg at Carnoustie dig
- Secrets of the Saguache stone snakes in Colorado
- Ancient treasure trove in Iran reveals the remains of a giant
- 10,000 year old rock paintings depicting possible UFO's and ET's discovered in India
- The illegal drug trade: An essential component of geopolitics
- Israeli researchers have found a way to hack isolated computers by taking control of LED indicators
- Annular solar eclipse February 26, 2017
- Asteroid 2017 DG16 to fly by Earth at 0.34 LD - 5th known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 8, 2017
- HAARP lives! US military weapon reactivated 'for experiment to create and study artificial auroras'
- NASA announces discovery of 'Earth-sized' planets habitable enough to support life
- Mars collapsing moons could form rings, research claims
- Tune your radio: Galaxies sing when forming star
- NASA to unveil new exoplanet discovery at news conference
- Introducing the Robobee, science's answer to bee decline
- Sony patents contact lenses that take pictures and record video when you blink
- Mapping the family tree of stars
- EU data protection authorities concerned over Windows 10 collection of user data
- New research finds that dopamine is involved in human bonding
- Scientists have discovered a way to erase traumatic memories
- Your ancestors' experiences leave a mark on your genes
- Spinal cord not the brain determines right or left-handedness
- 5 of the biggest mysteries in physics 'SMASH'ed
- Gene drives: The scientific case for a complete & perpetual ban
- That 'guilty' look your dog is giving you isn't actually guilt - they're scared
- 'Deep Dark Web': Mysterious universe where any information can be found
- Residents of Doha, Qatar report loud earthquake-like 'boom'
- 10,000 fish found dead at Lake Oanab, Namibia
- Orange alligator puzzles Charleston, South Carolina residents - Update: More orange reptiles spotted!
- California storms see return of unusual lake phenomenon - bizarre overflow system back in use
- Thick cloud of Saharan dust moving over SE Europe
- Large sinkhole opens in Oahu, Hawaii neighborhood
- Photos show the huge amounts of snow piled up around Tahoe, Nevada
- Dolphin 'massacre' claim as 100 wash up over 8 weeks in Cornwall, UK
- Two killer whale carcasses found off Ningbo, China; orcas very rare in Chinese waters
- Snow and freezing fog cover Taiwan; Winter typhoon off Kamchatka, Russia and Tottori, Japan buried again by record snow
- Thousands evacuated as San Jose, California hit by worst floods in a century
- Shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Belfair, Washington
- The poorest region in Brazil suffers worst drought in a century
- Radioactive wild boars found in Czech forests, 31 years after Chernobyl disaster
- 'Atmospheric river' over N. California threatens levees, Bay Area reservoir spills
- Temps across US soar in near-warmest February in 3 decades
- 2016 U.S. dog bite fatality statistics and trends for the last 12 years
- Purple rain: Thunderstorms turn Houston sky to vivid shades pink and purple
- Four including forester injured by leopard in Nepal
- 'Hectic' floods close roads in areas of South Africa
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Link between Glyphosate and Autism
- Social media use, high stress levels, and its threat to Americans' sanity
- Long fasts are a new hot trend - but are they worth the risk?
- Air pollution's affect on DNA and the increased risk of neurodegenerative disease
- How eating less slows the aging process
- Sunlight: A key factor the breast cancer awareness movement ignores
- Just say 'no' to Nutella
- EU warns of alarming threat from superbug bacteria which has evolved to resist many widely used antibiotics
- Vitamin B found to significantly reduce symptoms of mental illness
- Yay, Science! Boeing used potatoes instead of people to test its Wi-Fi
- Our modern world is radically at odds with the evolution of human senses helping to make us short-sighted, obese and depressed
- If the Auto Industry Operated Like the Vaccine Industry...
- How clothes are polluting our food supply with microfibers and toxic chemicals
- Siberian tribes showing first-ever cases of obesity after introducing high carb processed foods to diet
- Neuroscience shows breastfeeding is not just milk
- Organic canola oil -- a contradiction in terms
- The Kennedy-De Niro vaccine challenge and why it matters
- Rediscovering the art & science of sound therapy
- Decades of scientific studies link oral lichen planus (OLP) to mercury dental fillings
- Parents claim children who took MiraLAX developed 'neuropsychiatric problems'
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Giving the brain a break: We do our best work in silence
- Brain tumor causes visions of Virgin Mary & hyper-religiosity for woman in Spain
- Connections discovered in mothers and infants - through song
- Past life recall as evidence of reincarnation
- Karma: It's not about 'what's coming to you'
- Do all humans perceive color the same?
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Writing your own obituary to inspire others
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Paralysis by analysis: Worrying is 'like doing two things at once'
- Change in sense of humour can be early signal of dementia
- 90-Year-Old's advice to combat loneliness
- Music stimulates same area of brain as sex and drugs
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
Quote of the Day
If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.
'The Marriage of Heaven and Hell'
- William Blake
Recent Comments
This guy did exactly one good thing in 20 years and even that is left leaning. A movie called Canadian Bacon starring John Candy ( his last movie...
I know. Go figure!! :O
The whole world is laughing at the United States.
Personally I think all religion is silly but there will be no Christians (at least in this day and age) calling for the killing of whoever did...
"How is someone supposed to 'change' being diabetic?" By switching to a whole foods plant based diet. Look up Michael Greger M.D. [Link]
'Made in Syria': How Syria struggles to save its devastated economyEvery month, the authorities organize the event dubbed "Made in Syria". The desired purpose of this occasion is to provide the consumers with local goods, sold at affordable prices. This is a...