Known, documented, and amply proven, the West is using organizations, including ISIS and al Qaeda, in its attempts to destroy Syria[1].
We also know that the West used - and likely continues to use — depleted uranium ordnances throughout its illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq. Depleted uranium ordnances are weapons of mass destruction that continue to kill innocent Iraqis, and will do so for many years to come.
But the recently-disclosed story about the U.S using depleted uranium ordnances in Syria is suspect - not because there is reasonable doubt that the U.S used them - but because the story is being conflated in Western media with the notion that the weapons were used against ISIS.
While the West sometimes attacks "both sides" to prolong the destruction and warfare, and/or to create intra-Syrian conflict, the notion that the weapons were used against ISIS infrastructure is (intentionally) misleading in the sense that it creates the false perception that the West is trying to destroy ISIS (despite on-the ground evidence to the contrary). Prior to Russia's legal intervention in Syria, ISIS territory expanded beneath the illegal western bombardments.[2]
The news story also ties in with the resignation of General Flynn, which appears to be the result of deep /dark state interventions that aim to upend President Trump and advance the causes of global war and poverty. Consider, for example, that it was General Flynn who publicly confirmed that the West's support for ISIS and other terrorist groups was a "willful decision". Consider also Robert Perry's assessment at Consortium News:
Flynn's real "offense" appears to be that he favors détente with Russia rather than escalation of a new and dangerous Cold War. Trump's idea of a rapprochement with Moscow - and a search for areas of cooperation and compromise - has been driving Official Washington's foreign policy establishment crazy for months and the neocons, in particular, have been determined to block it.[3]Time will tell, but domestic populations would do well to consider "Cui bono?" The Military Industrial Complex "benefits" from global war and poverty, but the rest of us have literally everything to lose.
Former high school teacher Mark Taliano is an author and independent investigative reporter who recently returned from a trip to Syria with the Third International Tour of Peace to Syria. In this book, he combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes mainstream media narratives about the dirty war on Syria.
