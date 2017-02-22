Pedophilia in Britain has apparently become so rampant among the elite, that the government has issued official guidance to city councils to stop paying homage to local heroes with plaques, footpaths, and municipal buildings in case the individual is one day exposed as a child molester.

According to the official guidance, handed down from Geoplace, the local government quango that oversees the official database of addresses used by councils and emergency services, street and landmarks should no longer be named after individuals because they could later be linked to "inappropriate activities."

"It avoids the possible occurrence of future information coming to light that may then taint that specific road name based on an individual and give rise to costly street rename procedures," Geoplace said.

While this may seem odd, pedophilia has long plagued the history of the British elite. In fact, the Free Thought Project recently reported that Sir Edward Heath, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has been accused by the police chief as being a pedophile. His vile crimes against children were allegedly 'covered up by the establishment.'

The former Prime Minister's home in Salisbury was memorialized as a museum in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of Heath becoming the Conservative party leader. However, the exhibition is a glaring embarrassment now as dozens of his former victims have come forward exposing his disgusting sexual crimes. British citizens refuse to patronize this shrine to a monster, so it sits empty.

Apparently changing road signs and landmarks dedicated to historical figures has become too costly after many of them have been exposed. "There can be significant cost and practical difficulties associated with changing street names should that be necessary in future years," a Local Government Association (LGA) spokesman told The Independent.