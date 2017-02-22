Leopard
Four people including two forest staffers were injured in leopard at Rajghat in Morang district on Thursday.

Tanka Lal Dhimal, 62, of Atthiyabari, Rajghat-1, and Khushi Lal Dhimal, 50, were injured at around 8 in the morning. The leopard attacked Tanka Lal when he was ploughing his farm land. He has sustained a deep wound in his left hand and back. Khushi Lal was attacked as he went to see the attack on Tanka Lal.

The leopard also attacked forester at Manglabare-based sector forest office, Hom Sagar Neupane, 35, and another forest staff Bir Bahadur Katuwal. They were attacked at around 9 this morning, Tanka BK informed. He said a technical team was invited at the behest of District Forest Office to take the leopard under control.

Those injured have been receiving medical attention at Urlabari-based health clinic.


Leopard attack victim