Four people including two forest staffers were injured in leopard at Rajghat in Morang district on Thursday.Tanka Lal Dhimal, 62, of Atthiyabari, Rajghat-1, and Khushi Lal Dhimal, 50, were injured at around 8 in the morning.. They were attacked at around 9 this morning, Tanka BK informed. He said a technical team was invited at the behest of District Forest Office to take the leopard under control.Those injured have been receiving medical attention at Urlabari-based health clinic.