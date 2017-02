© ICE / AFP

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has approved hiring more ICE agents.Government officials and President Donald Trump are proposing hiring more border enforcement agents and changing the deportation laws to deal withIn a written response to questions from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the current director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Thomas Homan, said thatof the million immigrants who have been ordered for deportation. "As of May 21, 2016, there were 950,062 aliens with final orders of removal on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) national docket. Of those aliens, 939,056 were on ICE's non-detained docket and 11,006 were on ICE's detained docket," Homan told the Judiciary Committee, according to the Washington Examiner On Thursday, Congresswoman Linda Sanchez (D-California) said that Homan told her and Democratic colleagues that ICE plans to significantly increase immigration arrests under Trump's executive order. "They said that we can and should expect many more arrests and removals this year," Sanchez told the Los Angeles Times , adding that under the proposed policies, "essentially anybody who has anThe latest survey from the Pew Research Center Hispanic Trends foundIn a statement from last week, Secretary John Kelly of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that 680 illegals had been detained by ICE officers in a series of raids since the executive order was signed. Kelly said the enforcement operations were regular and that"Of those arrested, approximately 75 percent were criminal aliens, convicted of crimes including, but not limited to,Kelly said.On Sunday, Kelly signed a pair of memos approving theto cover thousands more undocumented immigrants.In his first memo, Kelly approves the hiring of 10,000 new ICE officers and 5,000 new staff for the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in response to Trump's January 25 executive order , which calls for at least 5,000 new hires. "The surge of immigration at the southern border hasand has created a significantto the United States," wrote Kelly, citing the increase in apprehensions along that border between 2015 and 2016 that "significantly strained" their resources. There are currently 20,000 ICE employees in total, according to the agency's website.Kelly's second memo wouldUnder current laws, expedited removal is only used for those caught by border patrol agents within 100 miles of the border, and only applies to those who have been in the country for up to two weeks. Kelly's memos wouldThe pair of memos do not include the proposal to mobilize the National Guard for immigration enforcement that was included in a draft leaked to reporters on Friday. The current memos are still considered draft documents, and need to be reviewed by the White House Counsel's Office before they will go into effect.