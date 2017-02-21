© Met Office

fierce winds and up to eight inches of snow

Storm Doris will bring heavy snow, high winds and flooding with a Met Office weather forecast showing the. The Met Office has issued the fourth storm name of the season as atear in from the Atlantic.Severe weather warnings forhave been issued for the next couple of days.Thermometers will plunge in the run up to the weekend as mild southerly air responsible for near-record February temperatures is shoved away by a blast from the Arctic. Fierce gales will whip up blizzards over high ground in the north while wintry showers are forecast further south.Winds are due to pick up tonight prompting the Met Office to warn for. Swathes of Britain are on alert for torrential downpours and strong gusts tomorrow night as another "vigorous depression" blasts in from the Atlantic.Britons are warned toMet Office forecaster Emma Sharples said: "Rain will continue to affect the north on Tuesday night as an area of low pressure moves into the UK."Another low pressure system arrives on Wednesday night and will deepen quite rapidly as it moves across the UK bringing a broad swathe of very strong winds through Thursday."Cold air arrives in the north and as this meets low pressure coming in from the Atlantic on Thursday we expect this to trigger snow."During Thursday widespread gales will reach between 60mph and 70mph with isolated gusts of 80mph, again we are looking at rain and snow which could even fall to some lower levels."The Met Office said Thursday's storm will be strong enough to warrant the fourth name of the season - Doris - following Angus, Barbara and Conor last year.It has issued severe weather warnings for wind across a swathe of southern Britain with a more serious amber alert across central regions.Another warning for snow has been put out across Scotland and northern England which faces blizzards and deep drifts.Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said up to eight inches of snow is possible in parts of the country.He said: "Some very strong winds are expected throughout Thursday in association with storm 'Doris', with a short period where gusts of 70 to 80 mph are possible."Damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris."Snow is expected over high ground of northern England and Scotland on Thursday and may fall to low levels for a time in Scotland."Accumulations of five to 10 centimetres [4 ins] are expected on some hills with two to five centimetres possible to lower levels to the north of the Central Lowlands."The largest accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres [7.8 ins] are likely on highest parts of the north Pennines and Southern Uplands."Strong winds will result in drifting of the snow and blizzard conditions over high ground."Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden warned to expect a "shock to the system" as temperatures plunge around 15C from the start of the week.He said: "Despite the spell of very mild weather, a real shock to the system is in store towards the end of the week as Britain heads back into the freezer."Snow will start falling across the north before spreading to many other northern and western areas into next weekend."Regions as far south as Central England and London are at risk of some falling snow in places and with it also being windy across the north there is the risk of blizzard conditions and snowdrifts, particularly, but not necessarily restricted to higher ground."Thermometers will nosedive to -4C (24.8F) in the north by the end of the week while temperatures in the south will hover in single figures.Metcheck forecasters warned torrential downpours will dump up to three inches of rain in parts as Doris hits.A spokesman said: "A vigorous wave depression will develop to the West of the UK during the course of Wednesday evening and head quickly East throughout Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning."Initial concerns are for heavy rain which is likely to push east into Southwest Scotland and northwest England."50 to 75mm [2.9 ins] of rain is possible in a short period of time for some western facing hills and mountains."