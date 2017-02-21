An Individual deputy from the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine, Nadezhda Savchenko, stated her decision to give up parliamentary immunity.She has also published a photo, in which she asks to remove her parliamentary immunity, explaining it as a fact that elected officials must hold equal rights with all other citizens.The inviolability of deputies and judges is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.Nadezhda Savchenko, who has previously been condemned in Russia for the murder of journalists in the Donbass and pardoned by President Putin,. In early February, the deputy called Poroshenko "enemy of the people", and before expressed the view that the nature of the Kiev authorities is criminal. In December, the Ukrainian politicians criticized Savchenko after her visit to Minsk, where she met with the heads of the DNR and LNR. The deputy said that she saw no enemies, but rather partners in the negotiations. Subsequently Savchenko was expelled from the "Fatherland" party and the PACE delegation due to these words.