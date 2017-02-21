An Individual deputy from the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine, Nadezhda Savchenko, stated her decision to give up parliamentary immunity.

Savchenko stated on her facebook page: "On the third anniversary of Independence it is time the politicians keep their promises so a new Maidan does not need to appear: I waive parliamentary immunity and urge all people's deputies of Ukraine, President of Ukraine and Ukrainian judges to do the same!" She has also published a photo, in which she asks to remove her parliamentary immunity, explaining it as a fact that elected officials must hold equal rights with all other citizens.

The inviolability of deputies and judges is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Nadezhda Savchenko, who has previously been condemned in Russia for the murder of journalists in the Donbass and pardoned by President Putin, regularly makes statements that give a sharp condemnation of the Ukrainian political establishment. In early February, the deputy called Poroshenko "enemy of the people", and before expressed the view that the nature of the Kiev authorities is criminal. In December, the Ukrainian politicians criticized Savchenko after her visit to Minsk, where she met with the heads of the DNR and LNR. The deputy said that she saw no enemies, but rather partners in the negotiations. Subsequently Savchenko was expelled from the "Fatherland" party and the PACE delegation due to these words.