© Carlos Barria / Reuters

According to the national trademark office, the firms range from alcohol retailers to wallpaper companies.One of them, a Beijing-based company that provides weight loss services filed ten applications to use 'Ivanka,' on products including cosmetics and nutritional supplements.Recently an application was applied by Fujian Yingjie Commodity Company to use Ivanka for its brand of sanitary napkins. Most of the applications are still being processed, and it's not clear whether any of them will be granted trademark rights.About 40 Chinese companies have reportedly used the Chinese characters of her name in their business registrations. Most of these enterprises are involved in cosmetics, clothing, and underwear.Under Chinese law, businesses are permitted to use foreign names or the Chinese translations of such names as trademarks. That leads to many disputes with Western companies that want to protect their brands.Last week, after a decade of legal disputes, Ivanka's father Donald Trump won the rights to his brand in China. The Trump trademark was officially awarded to the Trump Organization.In a similar case, a Chinese court ruled for US basketball legend Michael Jordan in December. A sportswear company Qiaodan had been ordered to stop using the Chinese characters that make up the name Jordan.