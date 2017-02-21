© USGS
A strong earthquake (terremoto) with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has struck a mountainous region in central Bolivia, with shaking felt in Sucre, Potosi, Padilla and other cities across the region,.seismologists and residents say.

The earthquake, which struck at 10:09 a.m. local time on Tuesday, was centered about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the town of Padilla in the Chuquisaca Department, or 143 kilometers (89 miles) east of the city of Sucre. It struck at a depth of 596 kilometers (370 miles), making it a deep earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the preliminary magnitude of Tuesday's earthquake at 6.5. The depth of the earthquake is likely to have minimized the effects of the quake and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Tuesday's tremor is the strongest tremor to hit Bolivia since November 2011, when a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Trinidad in north-central Bolivia.

