Society's Child
As many as 2 million non-citizens may have illegally registered to vote in the US - And this was only Hispanics
Makada Duncanson
The American Mirror
Sat, 18 Feb 2017 00:00 UTC
The American Mirror
Sat, 18 Feb 2017 00:00 UTC
The National Hispanic Survey was designed to measure the opinion of Hispanic U.S. residents on a range of political issues. The survey was conducted in June 2013 by survey research firm McLaughlin and Associates.
The poll used a random sample of 800 Hispanics, of those selected, 56 percent said they were non-citizens, and 13 percent of those non-citizens said they were registered to vote. Those categorized as non-citizens would likely be a mix of illegal aliens, visa holders and permanent residents. The poll did not ask whether they actually voted or not.
The Washington Times reports: James Agresti, who directs the research nonprofit Just Facts, applied the 13 percent figure to 2013 U.S. Census numbers for non-citizen Hispanic adults. In 2013, the Census reported that 11.8 million non-citizen Hispanic adults lived here, which would amount to 1.5 million illegally registered Latinos.
Accounting for the margin of error based on the sample size of non-citizens, Mr. Agresti calculated that the number of illegally registered Hispanics could range from 1.0 million to 2.1 million.
"Contrary to the claims of many media outlets and so-called fact-checkers, this nationally representative scientific poll confirms that a sizable number of non-citizens in the U.S. are registered to vote," Mr. Agresti said.
Another 8.3 million non-Hispanic non-citizen adults were living in the U.S. in 2013, according to the Census.
Considering this poll only covers Hispanics, which only make up a portion of the total illegal alien population, it is very possible that there may have been more than 2 million illegal votes cast in the 2016 election.
Comment: Obviously there were illegal voters in the 2016 election but the precise number has either not been tallied or not conveyed to the public. The claims in this article are based on an extrapolation of survey results projected to meet statistical parameters. It also does not estimate or verify the actual number of illegal Hispanics who went to the polls and cast a ballot in the presidential election. As far as overall projected numbers of illegal voters, there are many other groups of people not mentioned here, nor are accurate census numbers for 2016 indicated. Trump is likely right, but we will have to wait and see.
Reader Comments
There was a great article i found on another site that listed all the stories from the left regarding illegal voters and those articles were not too far from what the numbers Trump has said. But now those very same politicians say Trump is full of shit.....I wish i could find that article.....
We are doomed. It appears that both sides of the isle would rather destroy the nation than the other side of the isle be correct on any issue.
We are doomed. It appears that both sides of the isle would rather destroy the nation than the other side of the isle be correct on any issue.
As many as 2 million non-citizens may have illegally registered to vote in the US - And this was only HispanicsA survey of Hispanics in the U.S. revealed as many as two million non-citizens are illegally registered to vote, reinforcing claims by President Donald Trump that millions of illegal votes were...