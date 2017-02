© People's Pundit Daily

A survey of Hispanics in the U.S. revealed as many asThe National Hispanic Survey was designed to measure the opinion of Hispanic U.S. residents on a range of political issues. The survey wasby survey research firm McLaughlin and Associates.of those selected, 56 percent said they were non-citizens, andThose categorized as non-citizens would likely be a mix of illegal aliens, visa holders and permanent residents. The Washington Times reports: James Agresti, who directs the research nonprofit Just Facts, applied the 13 percent figure to 2013 U.S. Census numbers for non-citizen Hispanic adults. In 2013, the Census reported that 11.8 million non-citizen Hispanic adults lived here, which would amount to 1.5 million illegally registered Latinos.Accounting for the margin of error based on the sample size of non-citizens, Mr. Agresti calculated that the number of illegally registered Hispanics could range from 1.0 million to 2.1 million."Contrary to the claims of many media outlets and so-called fact-checkers, this nationally representative scientific poll confirms that a sizable number of non-citizens in the U.S. are registered to vote," Mr. Agresti said.Another 8.3 million non-Hispanic non-citizen adults were living in the U.S. in 2013, according to the Census.Considering this pollwhich only make up a portion of the total illegal alien population, it is very possible that there may have been more than 2 million illegal votes cast in the 2016 election.