US intelligence services have made it clear to the media that they regularly tap the communications of the Russian ambassador to the US, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov."In connection with the scandal that was built up around Trump's adviser, General Flynn, US intelligence services told journalists absolutely officially, though anonymously - that our ambassador's [Sergey Kislyak] communications are routinely tapped," Lavrov told journalists.The tapping includes "his reports to Moscow about his activities in Washington," the minister added.Lavrov also called to pay attention to the activities of those who attempt "to survey any processes all over the globe, including via means that are known to be not quite legitimate."