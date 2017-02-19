Earth Changes
Stray dog attacks child, drags him out of house in Kerala, India
Mathrubhumi
Sat, 18 Feb 2017 18:03 UTC
In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog here on Friday.
Nandu, son of Ranjith of Krishna Vilasam near the Palliyadi temple in Chavara, was sleeping inside the house when the dog dragged him out of the house.
The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Friday.
As his parents went to a neighbour's house to fetch water, the dog bit the kid and dragged him out of the house.
Upon hearing his cries, a woman in the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and rescued the kid.
Immediately, local residents rushed him to a nearby private hospital.
Nandu was bitten on his hands, legs and thighs.
The area is facing acute stray dog menace, the locals have complained.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- ISIS piles more defeats and humiliations on Erdogan in Al-Bab
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Saudi FM wonders why Iran never attacked by terrorists, hints at 'deal'
- Looming dollar shortages threaten indebted economies amid weak growth
- Stray dog attacks child, drags him out of house in Kerala, India
- Pro-GMO scientists are blinded by technology & wedded to ideology
- Woman arrested of kidnapping over shame to Muslims
- Italy's former PM Renzi resigns as Democratic party's leader
- Volcano May Explain Mysterious 100-Year Maya Dark Age
- Washington wants coalition of Sunni regimes to fight Iran, but Tehran would completely crush them
- Montana officials fight alarming surge in meth use
- Living near oil wells linked to higher rates of leukemia
- Incredible 'breaking wave' clouds amaze as they form across the sky over Palmerston North, New Zealand
- More Big Pharma price gouging: Opioid overdose treatment prices have skyrocketed
- Avalanche kills seven people near Lowari Tunnel, Pakistan
- No need to include US in Ukraine peace talks, German FM says and Tillerson agrees
- Cop convicted for kicking skateboarder in the face after being called a Storm Trooper
- Toxic death cream: How sunscreen could be causing cancer - not the sun
- Obama's hand in the soft coup against Trump
- Iran staging military drills in defiance of US sanctions
- ISIS piles more defeats and humiliations on Erdogan in Al-Bab
- Saudi FM wonders why Iran never attacked by terrorists, hints at 'deal'
- Looming dollar shortages threaten indebted economies amid weak growth
- Pro-GMO scientists are blinded by technology & wedded to ideology
- Italy's former PM Renzi resigns as Democratic party's leader
- Washington wants coalition of Sunni regimes to fight Iran, but Tehran would completely crush them
- No need to include US in Ukraine peace talks, German FM says and Tillerson agrees
- Cop convicted for kicking skateboarder in the face after being called a Storm Trooper
- Obama's hand in the soft coup against Trump
- Iran staging military drills in defiance of US sanctions
- Russian Senator: Washington's political elites attempting to neutralize Trump, forcing him to copy Obama's policies
- The stakes for Trump and all of us
- Israeli Defense Minister supports idea of two-state solution to end conflict between Israel and Palestine
- Is Trump Dangerous? The unelected deep state trying to overthrow him is far worse
- Putin urges FSB to counteract Ukrainian terrorism and foreign destabilization efforts
- 'Won't stand to scrutiny': Former British Ambassador to Syria questions Amnesty International report on Saydnaya prison executions
- Lunatic John McCain tells Meet the Press that President Trump is morphing into a "dictator".
- "Without the filter of the fake news.": Trump briefs Florida rally on US security, NATO & Syria safe zones
- United States urges China to keep pressure on N. Korea, as Beijing stops coal imports from Pyongyang
- Insanity of a NATO 2.0 for Middle East
- Woman arrested of kidnapping over shame to Muslims
- Montana officials fight alarming surge in meth use
- More Big Pharma price gouging: Opioid overdose treatment prices have skyrocketed
- Alexandrov ensemble performs with new members after Sochi flight tragedy
- San Francisco passes law forcing all pet shops to only sell rescue dogs and cats, efforts to eradicate "inhumane" puppy breeding operations
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Trump's Vaccine Commission still a go
- Anti-Trump absurdity: Liberal New York mom's nix annual ice-skating party because Trump renovated the rink
- Dicamba devastation: Farmers in 10 states sue Monsanto
- Cops of the future: Security robots to patrol China's rail station
- Car bomb at market kills 20 in Mogadishu, Somalia
- Ukraine's war-torn Donetsk commemorates 2nd 'anniversary' of Minsk agreements
- Bird flu: 'Largest pandemic in 100 years' threatens China
- Massive protest in Barcelona urges leaders to welcome refugees
- Plaintiff in landmark US abortion case Roe v Wade dies
- Farmer studies law for 16 years to sue chemical company for polluting his land
- Russian Embassy to UK: 'BBC film on Russian football hooligans aims to sow fear' of 2018 World Cup
- Poll suggests four NATO states prefer Russia to protect them from security threats
- Self-proclaimed psychic detective brings the paranormal to police work
- Another brick in the wall - modern education and the system of deception
- 800 Mexican students build 'human wall' in defiance of Trump's hostile rhetoric (VIDEO)
- Volcano May Explain Mysterious 100-Year Maya Dark Age
- Linguist's research supports waves of migration into the Americas
- Archeologists discover 1500-year-old astronomical observatory in southern Iran
- Great leaders always call out the bankers
- Stones were 'killed ritually' to remove the stone's spiritual powers 12000-years-ago
- Ancient temples of unknown architecture discovered in Sudan
- Gold-decorated spear is tip of the iceberg at Carnoustie dig
- Secrets of the Saguache stone snakes in Colorado
- Ancient treasure trove in Iran reveals the remains of a giant
- 10,000 year old rock paintings depicting possible UFO's and ET's discovered in India
- The illegal drug trade: An essential component of geopolitics
- Uncovering the truth about Father Crespi's controversial missing artifacts
- Russell Gmirkin: The "Biblical" ideal king was actually a Greek idea
- 3,000-year old footprints of children are found alongside rare painting fragments at the site of a mysterious Egyptian palace
- Defying US imperialism: How Fidel Castro's legacy carries on
- The Other Secret Jews: Turkey's Dönme Elite
- A deadly legacy: CIA's covert Laos war
- The ancient history of the swastika
- Archeologists discover 12th cave believed to have contained stolen Dead Sea Scrolls
- Archaeologists set to search ancient Covenant site and temple of Baal
- Gene drives: The scientific case for a complete & perpetual ban
- That 'guilty' look your dog is giving you isn't actually guilt - they're scared
- 'Deep Dark Web': Mysterious universe where any information can be found
- The Solar Minimum, Earthquakes and Mini Ice Age - and What to Expect: Interview with John Casey, Author of UPHEAVAL and Dark Winter (VIDEO)
- Avian biobank: Scientists say genetically modified 'surrogate hens' could lay eggs of rare chicken breeds
- Modern-day alchemy: Harvard researchers claim to have turned hydrogen into metal
- Biologists find cave with weird life that may be 50,000 years old
- Swedish & Russian scientists slow down mice aging with synthetic antioxidant
- Dwarf planet Ceres could harbor life, NASA mission finds
- Particles from outer space wreak low-grade havoc on personal electronics
- The spy in your living room: Samsung confirms smart TV's capture all nearby conversations and transmit to a third party
- Scientists plan to use gene-editing to 'de-extinct' the woolly mammoth
- New science says that DNA is not the all powerful molecule biologists make it out to be
- New Zealand may be part of a submerged continent
- Rare asteroid discovered along the orbit of Uranus
- Brain scans could detect high-risk autism before the age of two
- Experiments suggest that monkeys and dogs have a human-like sense of morality
- Southern California's Ventura-Pitas Point fault line has potential to trigger earthquakes, tsunamis
- What could go wrong? U.S. National Academy of Sciences advocates use of gene editing tools to modify human DNA
- The world's deepest ocean trenches are loaded with pollution
- Stray dog attacks child, drags him out of house in Kerala, India
- Incredible 'breaking wave' clouds amaze as they form across the sky over Palmerston North, New Zealand
- Avalanche kills seven people near Lowari Tunnel, Pakistan
- Heavy snowfall kills another 25 in northern Afghanistan
- California storm death toll increases to 5 as rain pummels Bay Area
- Seabirds dying of starvation around Iceland
- Kilometres of Cooloola coastline covered by dead fish in Australia
- Four-year-old boy killed by dog pack in Punjab, India
- Mysterious oarfish sightings stoke earthquake fears in the Philippines (PHOTOS)
- Severe storm batters Sydney and parts of New South Wales: Three women struck by lightning, large hailstones cause property damage
- Man critically injured by shark on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia
- Maui earthquake triggers widespread reports of shaking
- One rescued after sinkhole swallows 2 cars in Studio City, California
- Alaska's Bogoslof volcano erupts agin, sending ash cloud 25,000 feet
- Dolphin and whale deaths on the Irish coast rise fivefold with 56 cetaceans washing up
- Whale carcass found on St Cyrus Beach, Scotland
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits northern Argentina
- Record February snowfall recorded at Sunday River and Sugarloaf ski resorts, Maine
- India's only active volcano erupts again in Andaman Sea
- Storm kills at least 2 in southern California
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Living near oil wells linked to higher rates of leukemia
- Toxic death cream: How sunscreen could be causing cancer - not the sun
- The case against microwave 'science'
- Witness the intense idiocy in vaccine ideology and its acolytes
- Suit opens in Tokyo court over cervical cancer vaccine side effects
- Secret weapons against Candida: Undecenoic acid and Caprylic acid
- University conducts study to figure out why women aren't falling for the pro-GMO b.s.
- How Endocrine Disruptors destroy your body
- How Big Food & education sold the false claim that 'milk does a body good'
- Federal vaccine schedule for 2017 approved
- Avoid serious infection with proper neti pot use
- Boost alertness with cinnamon and peppermint
- Weight isn't an accurate gauge of metabolic health: One-third of slim American adults have pre-diabetes
- Kentucky's opioid-stricken town of Manchester is thriving with pharmacies
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Treatment Essentials with Dr. Mark Sircus
- Microbes that helped us evolve now make us sick
- Rat-related disease infected three people discovered in New York City, 1 dead
- Certain neurological disorders occur in vaccinated children versus non-vaccinated children
- Breastfeeding: Can it reduce a woman's risk of metabolic syndrome?
- Common food ingredient found to damage the gut lining
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Giving the brain a break: We do our best work in silence
- Brain tumor causes visions of Virgin Mary & hyper-religiosity for woman in Spain
- Connections discovered in mothers and infants - through song
- Past life recall as evidence of reincarnation
- Karma: It's not about 'what's coming to you'
- Do all humans perceive color the same?
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Writing your own obituary to inspire others
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Paralysis by analysis: Worrying is 'like doing two things at once'
- Change in sense of humour can be early signal of dementia
- 90-Year-Old's advice to combat loneliness
- Music stimulates same area of brain as sex and drugs
- Study: The human empathy connection to dogs and their facial expressions
- Mirror-touch synesthesia: Some really do feel for others
- The best treatment for anxiety and stress is meditation
- The science of being a hero
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
Quote of the Day
It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.
- Jiddu Krishnamurti
Recent Comments
Id; assume Iran does not allow American NGOs in ... and I can't recall many AQ / IS attacks on Saudi Arabia
The criminality and immunity of Jan Schakowsky & Bob Creamer seems to be par for the course, the Clintons obviously come to mind too...
he only throws it out because they are losing support. they'll reel it back in soon enough. like clockwork. at this point, only saudi arabian head...
it's like bringing a skunk to a cat's preening party.
Stray dog attacks child, drags him out of house in Kerala, IndiaNandu was bitten on his hands, legs and thighs. In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog here on Friday. Nandu, son of Ranjith of Krishna Vilasam near the...