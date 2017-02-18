© Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

A cross-party bill in the Italian Senate proposes heavy fines and even jail time for individuals or media outlets who "undermine" democracy and"There have always been 'fake news' or hoaxes, but they have never been spread at the rate we see today. Because of this, it is no longer possible to put off the debate," said a statement prefacing the legislation, submitted by Adele Gambaro, a member of the small centrist Liberal Popular Alliance, whose initiative has the support of the bigger parties."The internet has certainly expanded the boundaries of our freedom by giving us the opportunity to express ourselves on a global scale," wrote Gambaro. "But freedom of expression cannot turn into a synonym for lack of control where control, in the information era, means correct news, for the protection of users."The proposed law immediately provoked a furious backlash.Although Germany is mooting its own potential anti-fake news laws, the proposed bill has no equivalent in any Western country, and even if a few are actually punished, it could have a massive 'chilling effect,' shutting down online discussion for fear of prosecution."A tool like this would, in essence, be an unexpected ally of a possible anti-democratic order," legal activists Francesco Paolo Micozzi and Giovanni Battista Gallus told the daily La Repubblica, arguing that open debate is the best means of stopping the spread of unreliable stories.The law would also likely be almost unenforceable, with no efficient body to monitor the thousands of potential complaints, and guarantees years of legal battles in courts, as the purveyors of alleged 'fake news' will surely defend their position.Populist Five-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo, who has battled 'fake news' over his links with Russia, recently suggestedIf the commission rules a story to be fake, a publishing newspaper would have to print front-page apologies."The authors would be kicked out of any university with a course in law. But unfortunately, they're in parliament," said Piana, who told the website that he had tried to present his objections to Gambaro on Twitter, but she immediately blocked him.Despite numerous objections to the law, and media speculation that it will not pass through the Senate, Gambaro is undeterred."This text is a first step. We know it's an enormous task, but we want to try, and we are open to debate," said the politician.