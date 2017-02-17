© Umit Bektas / Reuters



The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned Turkey's "repeated crimes and attacks" on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, in two letters to the UN, Syria's SANA news agency reports.The ministry expressed its discontent with Turkey's actions in letters sent to the UN secretary general and the current president of the UN Security Council.The Syrian Foreign Ministry again demanded that the UNSC fulfill its responsibilities to preserve international peace and security.The news agency said it just the latest in a series of similar attacks carried out by the Turkish military in the Al Bab region.In the meantime, Turkey said on Friday that it was close to retaking Al Bab from Islamic State (IS, former ISIS/ISIL) militants."The operation to gain complete control of the al-Bab region has neared its end and the resistance of [Islamic State] terrorist group has largely been broken," the Turkish military said in a statement. However, the terrorists still control 90 percent of the town, according to Reuters.The Turkish offensive on Al Bab is part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, which started in northern Syria on August 24, 2016.Ankara deployed ground and air forces to Syria with the stated goal of retaking areas held by Islamic State and securing its southern borders.In late December 2016, the Turkish military said that 1,294 Islamic State militants had been "neutralized" during the operation, in its fifth month at the time, with 1,171 of them killed. Turkish forces also "neutralized" 306 Kurdish YPG fighters, killing 291 of them, the ministry added."As long as Turkey occupies a part of our territories, we are not planning" any direct talks with Ankara, he said, as cited by Interfax.On Friday, Jaafari already sharply criticized Turkey's actions and its behavior during the latest round of negotiations on the nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime.He also urged Turkey to take "decisive actions" to close its border with Syria to stop the "inflow of terrorists."Jaafari further drew attention to Turkey's relatively low-level delegation in Astana, saying that its approach contradicted its status as a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria.