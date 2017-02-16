"Today, we agreed on two additional maritime measures: an increased NATO naval presence in the Black Sea for enhanced training, exercises and situational awareness, and a maritime coordination function for our Standing Naval Forces when operating with other Allied forces in the Black Sea region," the secretary general told journalists.
"Allies stand together, united and strong," he added.
The NATO head also announced that four brigades deployed at Russia's border in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will become operational by June and serve as "a clear message to any potential aggressor."
Stoltenberg also announced further modernization of the NATO command structure and reported receiving a request for help from Fayez Al Sarraj, the prime minister of the UN-recognized government of Libya.
Comment: That makes no sense. NATO destroyed Libya in the first place and is now asking for more? The "UN-recognized government" is not the real government: The Truth Perspective: Libya Ruined: Interview with Sheikh Khalid Tantoush - Introduced by James & JoAnne Moriarty
The alliance has deployed extra troops and military assets near Russia in what it calls deterrence to potential Russian aggression. In January 2, 800 pieces of US military hardware, including Abrams main battle tank tanks, Paladin artillery and Bradley fighting vehicles, and 4,000 troops arrived in Europe. The troops took part in drills in Poland and were then deployed across seven countries, including the three Baltic states, Bulgaria, Romania, and Germany.
Moscow sees such deployments as encroachment and has responded with additional deployments of its own troops in the western part of Russia.
Comment: Moscow: Buildup of NATO troops in E. Europe increases risk of incidents and poses threat to Russian security
NATO claims that its intention is to prevent conflict rather than provoke it, but Russia remains mistrustful, citing a long record of moves by the alliance that Moscow considers to be either compromising its national security or violating international law.
