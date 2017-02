© Al Seib / Los Angeles Times



A powerful new storm is expected to arrive in Southern California on Friday, and it"The," said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.A slow-moving storm is expected to debut in the Southland with some light rain Thursday night or Friday morning, but is expected to dump large amounts of rain in a short time frame during its peak Friday afternoon and evening, said Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.Rainfall totals for the Los Angeles metropolitan area are predicted to be between 2 to 4 inches, with 6 to 8 inches expected in the mountains and foothills, he said."The raw numbers don't look that scary, but," Kittell said. Much of that rain could fall within a 12-hour period Friday, andhe said.There is a high likelihood, Kittell said, for a "lot of roadway flooding," as well as falling trees because the storm also is expected to usher in powerful winds.