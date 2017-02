© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo

By bringing more and more accusations against US President Donald Trump's team, the Democratic Party tries to create preconditions for the President's impeachment, Vladimir Vasiliev, a senior fellow at the Institute of the USA and Canada, believes.Citing four current and former American officials, The New York Times reported Tuesday that some of Trump's associates allegedly had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.The media outlet claimed that one of Trump's advisors allegedly spotted communicating with Russian security agents was Paul Manafort. However, Manafort dismissed the allegations dubbing them as "absurd.""Representatives of the Democratic Party in Congress expressed satisfaction with the resignation of [Donald Trump's national security advisor] Michael Flynn. TVasiliev told RIA Novosti.In this respect Vasiliev echoes political analyst and Israeli publicist Avigdor Eskin who told Sputnik Tuesday that Flynn's resignation has only whetted the Democrats' appetite "By yielding to his adversaries and removing General Flynn President Trump only increased their appetite," Eskin remarked."Let us put it straight: the liberal media and some parts of the intelligence community in the US did not go after General Flynn, but after President Trump himself.According to Vasiliev, the ongoing fuss over Trump's alleged ties with the Russian administration will only increase.The expert explained that the President's political adversaries will make efforts to persuade the US public that there was cooperation between Trump's team and the Russians during the election campaign."They are doing this in order to paralyze Trump's actions, or even to push him towards impeachment or resignation," Vasiliev said.In an interview with Sputnik on Wednesday Russian Senator Vladimir Jabbarov shared a similar stance.Vasiliev believes that the Democrats also seek to force Trump into following in Barack Obama's footsteps in his foreign policy towards Russia and Ukraine. They want to extend Obama's sanctions regime against Moscow under Trump and disrupt any attempts to establish a détente with Russia.It appears that the US President's opponents succeeded in doing this given Trump's recent remarks on Crimea, experts note."President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to deescalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea ," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a daily news briefing Tuesday.​"Flynn not real target... Trump's reaction suggests he may well concede to opponents on Russia," political analyst and Carnegie Moscow Center's Director Dmitri Trenin tweeted Wednesday.According to Vasiliev, Flynn's resignation was Trump's first mistake."What happened to Flynn is a classic [situation] in the American policy: do not abandon your people, because you could be next. In a certain moment, all your 'king's men' could abandon you," Vasiliev said, adding that White House spokesman Sean Spicer has also been subjected to attacks from Trump's political opponents.For his part, Eskin also believes that Flynn's ouster seems to be a "gross mistake" on Trump's part.Eskin warned."I will dare to say that first of all President Trump should find outregarding the conversations of General Flynn with the Russian Ambassador were," the Israeli publicist noted.Commenting on the clouds gathering on Trump's horizon, Vasiliev drew historical parallels between the ongoing anti-Trump campaign and the 1974 impeachment of former US President Richard Nixon.The question then arises whether Trump will be able to avoid the Democrats' trap and at what cost.