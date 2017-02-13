© Scripps Media

Rutherford County Schools received several messages after hours on Feb. 8 about a substitute teacher who is accused of making inappropriate, threatening comments on social media during the work day.

Rutherford County Schools contracts with PESG to provide substitute teachers, and the school district has notified the contractor that the substitute teacher, David Colin, will not be permitted to work any longer as a substitute in Rutherford County Schools.

PESG has indicated it will conduct an internal investigation of the allegations immediately.

Fox 17 reached out to Colin, who didn't want to go on camera because he says he's received threats.

Colin is accused of posting on Facebook, "the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter," on Facebook Nov. 9 at 9:29 a.m. "Information was presented to us by the school district," a PESG spokesperson said. "We are investigating it." Colin is also accused of writing this on Facebook on Jan. 16: