- was expecting a speedy re-entry into the United States when he returned from South America on a personal trip, particularly because he isHowever, a smooth process wasn't at all what Bikkannavar received when he arrived aton January 30 - just over a week into the Trump administration and shortly after the president's travel ban had been chaotically rolled out at airports across the country.told the Verge that he was detained by CBP agents when he tried to enter the US after a trip to South America, where he had pursued his hobby of racing solar-powered cars.An officer escorted him to a back room, and told him to wait for instructions. Around five other travelers were in the same room, asleep on cots. About 40 minutes later, an officer called Bikkannavar's name."He takes me into an interview room and sort of explains that I'm entering the country andto make sure I'm not bringing in anything dangerous," Bikkannavar told the Verge.The officer began asking questions about where the scientist was coming from, where he lives, and his title at work - despite the fact that"I asked a question, 'Why was I chosen?' And he wouldn't tell me," the NASA scientist said.The officer then gave Bikkannavar a document titledBikkannavar quickly"I was cautiously telling him I wasn't allowed to give it out, because I didn't want to seem like I was not cooperating," Bikkannavar said. "I told him I'm not really allowed to give the passcode; I have to protect access. But he insisted they had the authority to search it.", noting that the document given to him spoke of a number of consequences for failure to offer information. "I didn't really want to explore all those consequences," he said. "It mentioned detention and seizure."The officer walked away with the phone and returned 30 minutes later, ultimately handing the device back to Bikkannavar. However, the NASA scientist isOnce Bikkannavar arrived in Los Angeles, where he lives and works, he told his superiors about his experience. Although he cannot comment on what may or may not have been on the phone, he told the Verge thatBikkannavar has since been issued a new device and a new phone number.While he was never told the reason why he was chosen for the search, Bikkannavar stressed thatThey had no way of knowing I could have had something in there. You can say, 'Okay well maybe it's about making sure I'm not a dangerous person,' but they have all the information to verify that," he continued.Despite the incident occurring just after Trump's travel ban had taken effect,Bikkannavar said he understands his name is foreign, with its roots being traced back to southern India, but has never before experienced such a situation. "Sometimes I get stopped and searched, but never anything like this. Maybe you could say it was one huge coincidence that this thing happens right at the travel ban," he said.Trump's so-called travel ban, which barred citizens from seven mainly-Muslim countries from entering the US, has sown chaos in airports as multiple people who had arrived to the country were held at airports while travelers overseas were barred from boarding flights or were pulled off planes.The order resulted in worldwide protests from people who claim it unfairly discriminates against people based on their faith. Trump, however, has maintained the ban has to do with national security, rather than religion. On Thursday, the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit refused to reinstate the ban, which had been suspended by a lower judge. The case is likely to be appealed until it reaches the Supreme Court.