© David Leaming



You know it's serious when the snow cat comes to town. 19-22 inches and still coming. #theloaf#blizzardof2017#powdaypic.twitter.com/k3M6RDrwwt



— Sugarloaf Mountain (@SugarloafMaine) February 13, 2017

The storm, called a nor'easter, will bring blizzard conditions across Maine with strong winds, which the weather service warned could bring heavy snow and reduced visibility.Travel could be dangerous during the height of the storm as road crews have difficulty clearing roads, according to AccuWeather.com. Blizzard warnings are in effect for eastern Maine, according to the weather service.By 4 a.m., the deepest snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service included:* 5.5 inches in Newtown and Winsted, Conn.* 10.5 inches in Savoy, Mass.* 10 inches in Saco, Maine.* 10 inches in Concord, N.H.* 12 inches in Bleecker and Mayfield, N.Y.* 11 inches in North Fairfax and Woodford, Vt.but there was no word of large pileups or injuries."We just want to remind people to be smart and be safe," New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said.Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has more than 3,100 pieces of equipment and 700 employees treating and plowing roadways.The previous storm canceled more than 4,300 flights in the Northeast from Wednesday through Friday. On Monday, a total of 670 flights within, arriving or departing the U.S. were cancelled, according to FlightAware.com, an online tracking service.Boston Logan airport scrapped nearly its entire Monday schedule, cancelling 306 flights by 8 a.m., according to FlightAware.com. Newark Liberty cancelled 127 flights Monday and Toronto cancelled 96 flights, according to FlightAware.