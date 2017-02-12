The third anniversary of the "Revolution of Dignity" is just a few short days away. By now of course Ukraine is a full member in the EU and enjoys a standard of living that even Scrooge McDuck would envy.
Corruption is non-existent and Ukrainians are able to take evening strolls without being accosted by torch-wielding mobs chanting "Jews out!"
In other words: Maidan was awesome, and if you don't think so, real Ukrainian patriots have ways of making you to think so.
And so, in accordance with Merkel's "community of values", a group of tolerant Kiev liberals visited an art exhibit that explored the "unrest that led to the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution." Explored? Not praised? We can't allow that:
A group of fifteen masked men broke into the Visual Culture Research Center in Kiev and terrorized a security guard before destroying an exhibition and stealing four artworks on Tuesday, February 7.If this happened in Moscow, it would be on the front page of every major western newspaper.
According to a statement issued by the center, it received threatening phone calls and has been harassed on social media as well as right-wing blog sites since the February 2 opening of "The Lost Opportunity," an exhibition of ten works by artist and political activist Davyd Chychkan that explores the period of civil unrest that led to the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution. In response, organizers canceled exhibition tours as a precaution and ultimately decided to temporarily close the center. While it was shut down, a group of young men gathered at the entrance to the venue and began attacking visitors with pepper spray, vandalizing the building, and ripping down a banner advertising the exhibition.
The center reopened on Tuesday, the day of the attack. Around 5:30 PM, the security guard tried to let three visitors into the building when the masked men forced their way in behind them. They proceeded to spray the guard with pepper spray, force him to lie on the ground, and punch him in the face.While wrecking the exhibition, the assailants graffitied the walls with a spray-painting of a trident shaped as a Celtic cross, which may indicate that they identify as neo-Nazis. No groups have claimed credit for the attack. The police are investigating the incident.
Keep up it, Kiev. You're doing great.
