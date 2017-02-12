The California Government assured the citizens that the emergency spillway would not be used in the lake overflow as Oroville Dam's concrete spillway collapsed due to structural failure at 65,000 CFS release. Now with the lower hydroelectric facility discharge out flow clogged with debris there will be +12,000 CFS flow over top and also authorities will scale back flow from collapsed spillway to 35,000 CFS from 55,000 CFS which means and extra 32,000 CFS will pour over the untested emergency spillway.THOSE IN THE DRAINAGE BASIN OF THIS DAM NEED TO PREPARE TO POSSIBLY EVACUATE. IF THE ORDER IS GIVEN YOU WILL HAVE LESS THAN 30 MINUTES TO LEAVE. PREPARE NOW.