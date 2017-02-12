Last week, an officer who admitted to multiple crimes, including paying for sex with a teenager, was given one of these special deals and will now have all of his charges simply vanish.
According to SF Gate,
Daniel Black agreed to plead no contest to one misdemeanor count of lewd conduct in public. Prosecutors said that while off duty as a police officer in April, Black and a teenager engaged in sexual acts in his motor home on two occasions and that he paid for her dinners and gave her alcohol in exchange.The now 19-year-old girl has been the center of controversy involving dozens of cops who were sexually exploiting the underage child for years.
Five other misdemeanor charges against Black — including lewd conduct, engaging in prostitution and giving alcohol to a minor — were dismissed with the deal.
The abused little girl was only 12-years-old when she was forced into the sex trade, forever altering the course of her life. For years, this little girl was "exploited by pimps" until she finally broke away and made it to an Oakland police officer. For a brief moment, she thought she was safe but — as more information comes out from the countless investigations — it appears she was wrong.
Insanely enough, Black's attorney is claiming that his client was singled out because he was a cop. Instead of noting that this officer will escape any accountability for his crimes, his attorney claims that Black's badge makes him the victim!
"They didn't go after any of her clients who were non-police officers," said Michael Cardoza, one of the defense attorneys.
Now, according to SF Gate, if Black obeys the law and terms of the plea bargain, the single charge against him will be dismissed in May 2018. The conditions include taking an HIV test, watching an AIDS educational film, staying away from the young woman and steering clear of any areas where prostitution is known to occur.
As the Free Thought Project has reported numerous times in the past, this scandal involving dozens of other cops — not just Black — began to unfold after a police officer killed himself.
In September of 2015, Officer Brendan O'Brien killed himself a little more than a year after police say his wife, Irma Huerta-Lopez, also took her life. Although police have still not revealed the reason why, immediately after O'Brien's suicide, an internal affairs probe found that he was the officer who met the underage sex slave, Celeste Guap.
It has now been revealed through a lawsuit, that instead of helping the distraught sex-trafficked child, O'Brien and more than 30 other law enforcement officers, apparently including Black, "continued to traffic, rape, victimize and exploit a teenage girl who needed to be rescued," according to a legal claim filed with the Oakland city attorney's office. "Instead of helping [the teen] find a way out of exploitation, they furthered and deepened her spiral down into the sex trade," the claim adds, according to the Post.
Now, no justice will be served — in spite of the prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Sabrina Farrell, saying they had a massive case against Black.
