Ayurveda's sacred herb: The health benefits of Holy Basil
Mon, 05 Dec 2016 18:59 UTC
Holy Basil boasts cherished status as one of the world's most sacred herbs because it possesses what many consider to be near-miraculous healing potential − hence why it's earned esteemed titles including "The Elixir of Life" and "Mother Medicine of Nature."
In Ayurveda specifically, Tulsi is classified as a "rasayana," delineating its MVP (most valuable player) status in the realm of adaptogenic herbs. Similarly, in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Tulsi is regarded as a "Shen tonic," a designation that suggests it possesses an almost inherently divine essence. A healing gift straight from the heart God, so to speak. What seems to set Holy Basil apart is the fact that it encapsulates each of the three elements that embody holistic health − mind, body, and soul.
Even in contemporary functional medicine, Holy Basil is recognized as having what some might describe as miracle-esque properties. Its other name, Tulsi, actually translates as "incomparable one," and the plant is considered to be sacred everywhere that it's grown.
From calming the mind and relieving stress to boosting immunity and quelling inflammation, Tulsi outperforms many other therapeutic herbs. One reason is that it works holistically at the systemic level to normalize and balance the entirety of the human form, as opposed to just one or a few individual parts.
The Physical Healing Power of Holy Basil
The traditional Indian way to use Holy Basil involves brewing it as a tea or taking it as a tincture to treat colds and influenza. It's known to help break up mucus and phlegm while cleansing the respiratory tract, lungs, and nasal passages of toxins, and it can even be added to baths for the same purposes.
Holy Basil taken orally is also helpful in overcoming digestive distress. It's been shown to not only help improve nutrient absorption and boost mucus production inside the stomach, but also help unwind all that nervous stress that many people carry around with them inside their guts.
Also remarkable is the pronounced restorative effect that Holy Basil has on the central nervous system. Regular use of the herb is known to strengthen nerve tissue and improve brain neurochemistry, which in turn leads to better memory and improved mental clarity. Holy Basil's nerve-calming properties are likewise beneficial in helping to relieve bodily stress, as the herb is a powerful corticosteroid modulator that helps minimize the amount of circulating stress hormones throughout the body.
The COX-2-inhibiting properties of Holy Basil are gaining considerable attention as well in the scientific realm. Studies show that the herb's phytochemicals − these include flavonoids, eugenol, and carnosic acid, among others − possess strong anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Besides neutralizing oxidizing free radicals, these antioxidant components show considerable promise in the treatment of serious health conditions like cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and various forms of cancer.
Tulsi Helps Protect Against Radiation
With regards to the human genome, Holy Basil also shows radio-protective benefits in that it shields the body against the DNA-damaging effects of ionizing radiation. Cumulative exposure to radioactive elements from things like mobile phones, wireless routers, radiation and chemotherapy treatments, and other sources can cause prolonged damage to cells, which absorb and store it as inflammation. But Holy Basil counters this toxicity by inducing a powerful anti-inflammatory effect at the cellular level − particularly in the bone marrow and digestive tract where new cells are formed.
Holy Basil is also considered to be a powerful prophylactic (life-extending) herb. Among its many proven benefits in the longevity department are stress reduction, cholesterol modulation, blood sugar balance, and liver protection. It works even better when combined with other plants and herbs of a similar nature such as chamomile and rose. This concept is what's known as nutritional or therapeutic synergy, or the combining of multiple substances to produce a more pronounced effect.
Can Holy Basil Address "Mind-Spirit" Causes of Disease?
As you can probably imagine, anything that helps soothe the body by gently alleviating pain, calming the nerves, and melting away stress as Holy Basil does is sure to have a positive impact on one's mental state as well. The body and mind are intimately connected, after all, as is the spirit or soul. Holy Basil's effects on all three are profound.
Recognizing that the herb helps restore the central nervous system and keep it in balance, many believe that Holy Basil also possesses curative properties when it comes to addressing the so-called "Mind-Spirit" causes of disease. This is the unhealthy thought and belief patterns that sometimes manifest as physical ailments. By helping to essentially restore peace of mind, Holy Basil can be used to get to the root of a Mind-Spirit illness and nip it in the bud in a way that pharmaceuticals and other methods can't.
As mentioned above the Chinese consider Holy Basil to be a Shen tonic with a divine nature. This concept centers around the idea that Holy Basil is a bio-energetic field harmonizer. This basically means that it helps normalize the various subtle electromagnetic fields throughout our bodies and minds that govern how we function physically. Maintaining this balance is an important part of what it means to be healthy.
How to Grow and Use Holy Basil
So how does one use Holy Basil? If you're all about fresh, you can actually pick the leaves right off the live plant and eat them with your salad or another dish. You can also consume them all by themselves, with a typical serving ranging between three-to-15 leaves. Growing the plant at home is actually quite simple as well, especially if you're already familiar with how to grow normal basil − make sure the soil is moist and feel free to expose the plant to either full sun or partial shade.
If tea is more your style, you can derive many of Holy Basil's healing benefits by steeping between one-to-three bags of the dried herb in water. Some experts recommend heating water to just below a full boil to preserve as many of the plant's active constituents as possible. You can also take the fresh leaves and flowering tops of the plant and turn them into tinctures or infused oils by adding the raw plant material to a glass jar and soaking it in either 80-proof vodka or pure vegetable glycerine for four-to-six weeks, shaking or stirring the mixture regularly. When complete, strain the liquid through an unbleached cheesecloth and use as needed.
There's also supplemental tulsi extract that can be purchased. For example, Holy Basil is an important ingredient in Part 1 of our Optimoxx Detox System. To ensure that you're getting the most potently bioavailable extracts, be sure to choose only wild-harvested, biodynamic, or certified organic varieties sold by companies that source their raw materials in an ethical and responsible way.
