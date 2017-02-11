© Alaa Al-Marjani / Reuters
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in Baghdad, Iraq February 11, 2017.
An Iraqi police officer was killed in clashes with protesters near Baghdad's Green Zone, where thousands of supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr had rallied. Local media report that several protesters were injured as police deployed tear gas.

One police officer was killed and seven others were wounded in clashes with the demonstrators on Saturday, an Iraqi interior ministry spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Protests against corruption, which are also demanding changes in the Iraq's current election laws, are taking place in the center of the Iraqi capital for the second consecutive day.


On Friday, people gathered in Tahrir Square holding up placards reading: "Peace! No to corrupt authorities." Similar demonstration took place on Wednesday.

The area, which is also known as the International Zone of Baghdad, is home to the Iraqi parliament, government buildings, and many foreign embassies.

Local media and activists have reported that demonstrators have been killed and injured in clashes with police.
According to Rudaw news, at least two people died and dozens were injured.

A local activist and journalist posted a photo of one of the alleged victims.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called on the participants in the rally to "abide by the law," Reuters reported.

Last year, thousands of the cleric's loyalists staged two major protests just outside the heavily fortified Green Zone. In April of 2016, crowds entered the parliamentary building in the Green Zone, prompting the authorities to declare a state of emergency in the Iraqi capital.

Al-Sadr became a prominent figure after his so-called Mahdi Army fought US troops during the 2003 invasion. The Iraqi army was dissolved in 2008 and replaced by the Peace Brigades.