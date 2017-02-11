Garden City emergency crews worked to to manage massive amount of water Friday,Across northern Utah city sewer systems are hitting capacity, and what we seem to be hearing for everyone is t"I thought 2011 was bad but this is going to make 2011 look like a dry year," said Bryce Nielsen, Rich County Emergency Manager.Rich County Emergency Manager Bryce Nielsen says crews are scrambling to divert water away form homes. For some it's too late.and thousands in damages. Crews say it took a perfect set of conditions for this flooding."We've had heavy snows up here up to four feet in January. Now we've had over four inches of rain on top of it in the last week. So the snow looks nice and white top, but you get down very far it's solid water," said Nielsen.Nielsen says their sewer system has also overflowed in some areas.In Logan the city says their system is at capacity and have asked residents reduce water from showering, dish washers, and flushing. This while residents try to do what they can to protect their property from the rising water."It's bringing the rocks and sand down and it plugged up the covert. So I'm trying to find the end of the covert so I can let it out and let water run through it so it can run under the road instead of on top of the road like it is," said Joseph Cardon, Logan resident.The early flooding has many worried because much of it comes from low lying snow. It's unclear if worse flooding could be on the way once temperatures rise and the mountain snow starts to melt.Crews are hoping for the rain and snow to stop and for temperatures to drop to help freeze up the snow pack again.In Garden City anyone with property is urged to check on it and even if things aren't damaged you should prepare you're house for flooding that could come later this winter.