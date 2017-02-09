Science & Technology
Algae 'chill' in space for two years and live to tell the tale
Sputnik
Thu, 09 Feb 2017 17:05 UTC
Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology in Potsdam, Germany and their international counterparts have made a discovery, after conducting a long-term experiment which took place on the International Space Station (ISS), that algae can survive extreme conditions in outer space. The research findings could benefit industrial applications and perhaps, even a mission to Mars.
The experiment looked to see if algae could spend two years on the outside of the ISS. The algae, which were of the Sphaerocystis species, spent 530 days on a panel outside the space station.
The organisms were subjected to harsh temperature fluctuations, ranging from -20 °C at night to 47.2 °C during the day. They were also subjected to perpetual ultraviolet radiation, which would destroy most life on Earth if not filtered out by the atmosphere.
Researcher Dr. Thomas Leya of the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology helped to organize the algae experiment. Dr. Leya said that many kinds of plants have been on the ISS before, however not on the outside — and this is the crucial factor.
"As far as I know, this is the first report of plants exposed on the surface of the space station," Dr. Leya said in a recent interview.
After 16 months, Dr. Leya discovered that the algae had survived on the exterior of the ISS despite the extreme temperatures, the vacuum of space, as well as the considerable UV and cosmic radiation.
"If you give them water, the cysts germinate and revive," says Leya. The strain of algae that was chosen for the experiment was CCCRYO 101-99, chosen by Dr. Leya because of its ability to withstand extremely low temperatures.
"These algae had been desiccated before they went into space, and during their time on the ISS they were kept dormant, with no growth, no development and almost no metabolism," Rene Demets of the European Space Agency said.
Researchers at the Technische Universitat Berlin and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) will scrutinize the algae, studying its DNA to determine whether it was damaged and, if so, to what extent.
The results also provide insights into the possibility that food could be produced on Mars, as algae produce oxygen and proteins.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 3 Turkish soldiers accidentally killed in Russian airstrike in Syria, Moscow confirms, Putin apologizes, Turkey accepts
- Algae 'chill' in space for two years and live to tell the tale
- EU apparatchiks: 'We let migrants in because Europe needs fresh resources'
- Blizzard Warnings as Winter Storm Niko hammers US Northeast
- Symbolic? Bald eagle photographed with trap attached to its talons near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
- And...another round of heavy rain, snow pounding U.S. West
- Rand Paul: Neocons will 'scurry in' if Elliott Abrams becomes number 2 at State Department - Neocon Kristol cries 'anti-Semitism!'
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Heavy rain, rapid snowmelt in California and Nevada triggers dam break, mudslides
- UN officials claim: Myanmar army crackdown killed over 1,000 Rohingya Muslims
- Sources: Trump blasted Obama-era nuclear treaty with Russia in first phone call with Putin
- SOTT Focus: Trump, Bannon and the danger of self-fulfilling prophecies
- Hubble finds big brother of Halley's Comet ripped apart by white dwarf
- Foreign greed and delusion killing ten-thousand Yemeni children
- Breaking Interview: Lead Author of 'Dirty Vaccines' Study Speaks Out
- Trump Effect: Intel CEO promises to invest $7 billion in Arizona factory and create 3,000 new jobs after meeting with Trump
- Fake News: Is Jeremy Corbyn about to stand down as Labour Party leader? (UPDATE: No!)
- Goodbye Petrodollar and US Imperial Hegemony - Russia and China Dump US Treasuries in Exchange for Gold
- Rupert Murdoch sat in on Michael Gove's Donald Trump interview
- PUFA: Possibly the worst thing for your health that you eat everyday
- 3 Turkish soldiers accidentally killed in Russian airstrike in Syria, Moscow confirms, Putin apologizes, Turkey accepts
- EU apparatchiks: 'We let migrants in because Europe needs fresh resources'
- Rand Paul: Neocons will 'scurry in' if Elliott Abrams becomes number 2 at State Department - Neocon Kristol cries 'anti-Semitism!'
- UN officials claim: Myanmar army crackdown killed over 1,000 Rohingya Muslims
- Sources: Trump blasted Obama-era nuclear treaty with Russia in first phone call with Putin
- SOTT Focus: Trump, Bannon and the danger of self-fulfilling prophecies
- Trump Effect: Intel CEO promises to invest $7 billion in Arizona factory and create 3,000 new jobs after meeting with Trump
- Fake News: Is Jeremy Corbyn about to stand down as Labour Party leader? (UPDATE: No!)
- Goodbye Petrodollar and US Imperial Hegemony - Russia and China Dump US Treasuries in Exchange for Gold
- Rupert Murdoch sat in on Michael Gove's Donald Trump interview
- Syrian President Assad to Belgian Media: US-Russia cooperation could benefit Syria & wider World
- House of Commons passes bill giving PM power to start EU withdrawal
- UK Channel 4's 'debunking' of Eva Bartlett's on-the-ground reporting from Aleppo is more fake news
- Best of the Web: Pepe Escobar: Will Trump embody the Bannon doctrine?
- Why National Security Adviser Gen. Flynn hates Iran so much
- 'US has a lot of killers': Why Trump was castigated for telling the truth
- Republicans 'besieged' as DCCC & Bob Creamer incite protests in Illinois
- Why did the CIA Director visit Turkey?
- Trump signs 3 executive orders to targeting drug cartels and crimes against law enforcement
- Idiot! Charles Krauthammer tells Bill O'Reilly that 'Putin will kill him'
- Foreign greed and delusion killing ten-thousand Yemeni children
- Ex-con transgender who tried to castrate sixth husband allegedly threatens to shoot judge - says she was just "kidding"
- Far-right mouthpiece shocks woman in TV refugee debate by saying 'I hope you don't get raped'
- Sioux Tribe files legal challenge after resumption of construction of Dakota Access Pipeline
- Profligate: Gulf royal buys central London parking lot for £21mn
- 38 men and 4 women arrested in Tennessee sex trafficking operation
- Nadia Savchenko accuses Poroshenko of murdering hero Donbass commander Givi
- Schizophrenic woman misdiagnosed as possessed by faith healers and killed during exorcism
- Indian boy plagued by mysterious 'stigmata' condition appeals to the world for a cure
- US murder rates remain at historic lows, but they're rising at fastest pace since 1970s
- Quebec funeral directors trying to curtail 'funeral selfies', considered disrespectful posting to social media
- Paris to build permanent barrier around Eiffel Tower to limit terrorism
- Wikipedia bans use of 'unreliable' Daily Mail as source
- Lame excuse: Berkeley police claim lack of intervention was to avoid escalating riots by inflaming tensions
- Lucky this time: Explosion at nuclear Flamanville power plant in France, no risk of contamination
- Protests erupt as Standing Rock Tribe vows court challenge to DAPL easement
- Louisiana box factory explosion, 3 dead 1 missing
- EU only managed to resettle 15,000 refugees out of a planned 160,000
- TSA files reveal 'no scientific basis' for $1bn airport behavior screening program
- Highest Fukushima Radioactivity since 2011 and its 'Unimaginable' Consequences
- The ancient history of the swastika
- Archeologists discover 12th cave believed to have contained stolen Dead Sea Scrolls
- Archaeologists set to search ancient Covenant site and temple of Baal
- 2,000-year-old skeleton discovered in famous Antikythera shipwreck
- Frisland and Iceland: A tale of two islands
- The Lady of Elche: a mysterious limestone bust found in 1897 on a private estate at La Alcudia, Spain
- Anthropologists uncover 38,000-year-old engravings - considered art by 'Old Masters'
- CIA spooks used PSI to scout Mars, spy on Martians
- Greek archaelogist says he has found Aristotle's tomb
- Hundreds of ancient earthworks resembling Stonehenge found in Brazil's Amazon rainforest
- Finding Frisland and the Zeno map
- German lover fueled SAS co-founder Jock Lewes' brief flirtation with Nazism
- Leicester, UK: Archaeological evidence of Roman past discovered, mosaic and underfloor heating
- Auroch carved in stone paints picture of Europe's early human culture
- Abu Dhabi archaeologists unearth rare, well-preserved 7,500 year-old Stone Age house
- Keros Island in Greece played an important role in antiquity
- 7,700-year-old skeletons of two women found in a Russian cave turn out to be closely related to the modern population
- Researchers unearth 12,000yo male skeleton containing prostate stones
- Scientists discover giant lost continent hidden beneath island of Mauritius
- What Smedley Butler Found Out in Haiti
- Algae 'chill' in space for two years and live to tell the tale
- Hubble finds big brother of Halley's Comet ripped apart by white dwarf
- Russian scientists to test liquid breathing techniques with mice, hamsters and dogs
- Move over Jupiter: Saturn acts equally as Earth's bodyguard from planetoids
- Russian scientists developing best ever invisibility cloak
- Study identifies a key to preventing disruptive behavior in preschool classrooms
- Red dwarf flares jeopardize habitability of planet Proxima b
- Stargazer's triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday night
- Anonymous no more: Google's new AI system unscrambles pixelated faces
- Genetic study of North Americans suggests we are even more diverse than we thought
- The reasons why, once we start worrying, some of us just can't stop
- Longest ever personality study finds no correlation between measures taken at age 14 and age 77
- 7500-year-old solar event recorded in tree rings
- Cause of noises made by meteors found
- New study reports massive Mars volcano erupted for 2 billion years
- Black hole's feeding frenzy is breaking records
- Discovery: Mysterious white dwarf pulsar
- New artificial intelligence wrist device reads tone of conversations
- Ankara mayor warns of technology triggering man-made earthquakes
- Scientists find one of the largest known dinosaur footprints in Gobi Desert
- Blizzard Warnings as Winter Storm Niko hammers US Northeast
- Symbolic? Bald eagle photographed with trap attached to its talons near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
- And...another round of heavy rain, snow pounding U.S. West
- Heavy rain, rapid snowmelt in California and Nevada triggers dam break, mudslides
- Whistleblower: No more global warming, NOAA scientists falsified temperature data, MSM ignores
- Historic winter storm dumps more than 5 feet of snow in parts of Montana
- Deadly virus kills 2,500 endangered Saiga antelopes in Mongolia
- Man hospitalized after pit bull terrier attack in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Blue lightning shooting upward filmed from space for the first time
- Northeast US braces for biggest blizzard of the year
- Bizarre cloud formation seen over Michoacán, Mexico
- State of Emergency declared in Louisiana as tornadoes destroy homes and flip trucks (photos, videos)
- Outgassing? Man dies after hydrogen sulfide gets into water supply in Iceland
- Boar attacks elderly man in Odisha, India
- Menacing funnel cloud photographed in Rio last night - No tornado, storm or even rain was reported
- Gaping sinkhole opens near Australian PM's home
- Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted in skies over Humberston, UK
- Thousands of dead honey bees wash ashore on Naples, Florida beach
- Warning issued to stay off roads as heavy rain causes flooding in Fiji
- Thickest snowfall in 25 years for Kashmir Valley, India
- Mysterious object lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- Breaking Interview: Lead Author of 'Dirty Vaccines' Study Speaks Out
- PUFA: Possibly the worst thing for your health that you eat everyday
- Yale University study shows association between vaccines and brain disorders
- Infant twins die simultaneously after vaccines, medical board rules 'just a coincidence'
- Exposure of Latino children to air pollution linked to increased diabetes risk - study
- Lead levels elevated in bloodstreams of 6K Southern California workers
- On the road to 5G: New technology being pushed with no safety testing
- Dirty Vaccines: Every human vaccine tested in new study was contaminated with metals and debris
- US scientists-drinking from plastic bottles while pregnant may lead to child obesity
- Total recall: the people who never forget
- Better than botox: The benefits of niacin for skincare
- Russian Academy of Sciences claims homeopathy is 'pseudoscience'
- The importance of informed consent: You might be in a medical experiment and not even know it
- Health freedom and the government's real war on natural health
- Why we have to work harder today to avoid weight gain compared to 30 years ago
- More evidence that exercise is not the key to weight control
- How therapeutic use of full-spectrum light can improve your health
- Inhale Himalayan pink salt to help remove mucus, bacteria and toxins from your lungs
- Endocrine disruptors: Weapons of mass feminization
- Common pesticides are found in majority of human umbilical cords and harm endangered species
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Writing your own obituary to inspire others
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Paralysis by analysis: Worrying is 'like doing two things at once'
- Change in sense of humour can be early signal of dementia
- 90-Year-Old's advice to combat loneliness
- Music stimulates same area of brain as sex and drugs
- Study: The human empathy connection to dogs and their facial expressions
- Mirror-touch synesthesia: Some really do feel for others
- The best treatment for anxiety and stress is meditation
- The science of being a hero
- The one word that can ruin an apology
- Having a purpose in life makes you healthier
- Near death experience reports include timeless review of life and other perspectives
- Loneliness actually hurts us on a cellular level
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
- Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
- Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
- Addressing memory loss with music & meditation
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
Quote of the Day
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
Recent Comments
Science believed Jupiter provided a Earth shield from comets - Science was correct Science now believes that Jupiter does the opposite and...
Here is a little bit on the "...hard-hitting Channel 4 news" [Link] A state controlled media group run by Zionists. Glad they get less than 15% of...
My last comment seemed to contradict itself sorry.
Dunkin Donuts have closed.. it is officially a stahm!
@sbc, Science fiction brings us a lot of technology. Liquid breathing was a feature of an alien race in the 1970's sci-fi series, Space 1999...
Algae 'chill' in space for two years and live to tell the taleAlgae have joined bacteria and lichens as the latest form of Earth life to show they can survive in space. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology in Potsdam,...