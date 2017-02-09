Soraiya Begum, a resident of Sajjadabad in Dera Ghazi Khan had recently begun talking to herself. Her husband did not suspect her condition to be psychological and instead suspected his wife to have been possessed by Djinns.Lack of knowledge and an abundance of quacks and so called Pirs or spiritual healers across Pakistan have led to many deaths, where the patient has been tortured to death in an effort to heal.This phenomenon is not limited to Pakistan's rural areas but often can also be found in the slums of Urban centers; the only factor that remains common among the victims is that they along with their families, lacked education.He added, "I cannot understand why in a place like Kohat, where multiple qualified psychiatrists are practicing and offering free-of-cost treatment people still end up going to these so-called faith healers."Had Nazar Hussain not taken his wife to the spiritual healers in Naurangabad, Soraiya Begum may still have been alive.Upon being brought to the hospital Soraiya Begum was pronounced dead-on-arrival. Her husband lodged a complaint with the police, who claim to be conducting raids for the now absconding Pirs.After a pause he added, "because of our failure these fake Pirs take advantage of the lack of literacy and prey on the ignorant. She did not have to die."