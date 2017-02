© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



US Senator Marco Rubio, a former presidential hopeful, told Sputnik. "It's a much more difficult proposition now... we [the United States]Rubio told the news agency on Tuesday, when asked if he supported arming opposition forces inside Syria.He went on to state that the people the US should have been empowering "were killed and wiped out, and it's the radical elements who grew in influence and ability." Rubio said the"I warned at the outset of the conflict that at that time there were Syrians there that we could have empowered, but if we didn't then the best equipped, most effective groups on the ground would become these foreign Islamic radicals that have flowed into Syria. And that's exactly how it played out, so it's harder," Rubio said. He also said that the strategy to arm the rebels may have once been a lot more productive than it is now, butRubio was a US presidential contender before dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination last May.The Florida senator's comments comeSyrian President Bashar Assad criticized the move at the time, claiming that it provided legitimacy to providing militants with weapons.The move was also met with concern from the Kremlin, with Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that the "worst result" of the decision would be thatMoscow has criticized Washington for supporting various anti-government forces, which it has presented as "moderate rebels," despite many of these forces having links to radical Islamists and terror groups.Syria's civil war has led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people since the conflict began in 2011. Millions of others have been displaced, according to UN figures.