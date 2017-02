© Mirror



has been spotted and filmed over Bristol in the latest in a string of UFO sightings. The orange blips were filmed gliding over houses in Hengrove by mum-of-one Kelly Maynard.The intriguing footage was shared just days after a Bristol Post reader shared their theory that a BT tower in Purdown is a refuelling station for spaceships. A similar sighting was also recorded in January over Siston Common, near Mangotsfield. "I looked up and there were several orange lights moving quite fast in the sky," said 36-year-old Kelly, who shared the footage to a Facebook page called 'The Universe'."It was about six or seven at night and I ran in and grabbed my phone. On my Facebook somebody said it was lanterns but then they saw the video and said they didn't know what it was. I have never seen anything like it. I could not believe it. I've got no explanation for it, so it must be something mysterious."The footage was recorded on a Saturday night in January, Kelly said, but she decided to share it online this week in the hope of finding answers.