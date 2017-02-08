© CNN



From now on, presidents will use social media and other tools they control as their primary method of speaking to the American people. It was said that Ronald Reagan knew how to go over the media's heads directly to the public, and this is why he was called the Great Communicator. What made Reagan so effective at this was his excellent ability to express himself and connect with ordinary people. Trump isn't nearly as good at that, but Trump understands that he has tools in today's world that Reagan didn't have. Future presidents will talk to the public via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube before they call press conferences. They'd be crazy not to.

Future presidents will not be afraid to attack the media if they are dishonest or reckless with the facts. Even if it's not entirely clear who's right and who's wrong, Trump has shown that you can launch an all-out assault on the media and - assuming you don't lose your nerve - you will pay little or no price for it. The media will not be able to punish the president by complaining that he's hostile to the First Amendment or anything like that, because what Trump has shown is that the public knows the difference between attacking free speech and attacking people who are doing their jobs poorly, or reporting unfairly.

This one especially applies to Republican presidents, but Trump has shown it is not necessary to moderate your policy positions in an attempt to avoid media criticism. This has been a tendency of Republican nominees and presidents alike - the belief that if they don't water down their proposals and take the conservative edge off them, the media will pounce and defeat is inevitable. Trump has challenged that thinking and won - in the primaries, in the general election campaign and now as president. By "won," I don't mean he has necessarily maintained strong popularity numbers or avoided criticism. Obviously he has done neither. But Trump is able to govern in spite of all the hysterics, and that's all he cares about. Future presidents will understand, because Trump proved it, that you can govern even while everyone around you is losing their minds.

Trump has exposed the fact that the American people don't care about the things the media talk amongst themselves about. They don't care about candidates' tax returns, for example. Now, polls will say they do, but anyone will say they care about something like that if they're prompted with a question. If you ask the same people how much time they spent thinking about it prior to being asked, most would have to admit they didn't think about it at all. That means you really don't care. Trump understands that. People don't care about the "gaffes" and gotcha statements. They don't care about the wording of statements on the Holocaust, and they don't care that when Trump paid tribute to Frederick Douglass, he sounded like he didn't even really know who the guy was. They don't think it's a bad thing that he tweets all the time. This is the sort of thing the media will go into overdrive talking about. And the public doesn't care. They care about jobs, taxes, health care, energy, the economy and being safe from threats. Trump doesn't waste his time groveling about things that are unimportant to the public, no matter how much the media want to yammer on about them. Future presidents won't either.

Finally, Trump's electoral victory demonstrated that the media really don't influence anyone. They reinforce the biases of those who already have certain biases. But the media's obsessive attempt to shove Hillary Clinton down the throats of independent voters was a gigantic failure. No matter how dire the warnings that Trump would be a disaster as president, undecided voters broke for him in massive numbers on Election Day. Likewise, the media's hyperventilating over the immigration order is ginning up mass hysteria among liberals, but it's having almost no effect on anyone else. Past presidents have tended to worry about that bad press would cause the public to turn against them on issues. Future presidents will understand the press appears more influential than it really is.

