© HAO FANG / YouTube

Pictures tweeted by Xinhua and People's Daily China show massive fireballs erupting from the factory building.The explosion caused a fire, which has now been brought under control without causing any casualties, according to the official Tongling Daily, cited by Reuters.Meanwhile, People's Daily China tweeted that two people were injured in the blast, which it reported had been caused by "high-boiling-point solvents."Chinese chemical facilities have seen a number of explosions lately. The deadliest, which killed 165 people at the port of Tianjin in August 2015, prompted President Xi Jinping to vow that safety standards would be improved, while urging authorities to learn "extremely profound" lessons "paid for with blood."