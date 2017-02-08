© Chris Walker / Chicago Tribune



Northwestern University is investigating anonymous reports that allege at least three students were sexually assaulted and may also have been drugged at fraternity houses in recent weeks, school officials said.The anonymous allegation was made last Thursday, a day before the university received a second anonymous report about a sexual assault at another fraternity house. According to the second report, the attack may have involved a date-rape drug as well.School officials have not publicly identified the second fraternity. It's unclear if they know the identity of the female student involved in the incident.Northwestern spokesman Bob Rowley said the university does not know the identities of the four women referenced in the Jan. 21 complaint. The university police department is aware of the allegation, but it has not opened a criminal investigation because there are no complaining witnesses.The school's Sexual Harassment Prevention Office is looking into the reports, Rowley said."It's a very difficult situation," Rowley said. "We're not dealing with a victim's or an accuser's report against a perpetrator."Federal law requires universities and colleges to warn students and faculty members about alleged crimes on campus if they pose "an ongoing threat to the campus community." After receiving two allegations of sexual assaults involving date-rape drugs in as many days, the university shared the information despite the many unknowns in both cases."Northwestern University condemns any such conduct in the strongest possible terms and expeditiously is investigating these charges," said Patricia Telles-Irvin, the university's vice president for student affairs. "They go against Northwestern values and constitute grossly unacceptable behavior. The university is fully prepared to take appropriate action promptly."Asha Sawhney, a junior who served as membership chair for the Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators program, said she was surprised by the university's decision to name the fraternity."People need to understand this is an unprecedented level of transparency," Sawhney said.Like all Northwestern fraternities, Sigma Alpha Epsilon's members attend mandatory sexual assault prevention programs when they join the house. The fraternity's headquarters also requires members to take an online course on sexual misconduct prevention, which has an emphasis on bystander intervention.SAE chapter President Manos Proussaloglou released a statement Tuesday through the fraternity's headquarters, pledging cooperation with the university's investigation."Our Northwestern chapter of SAE is appalled and deeply concerned by the recent allegations of drug abuse and sexual assault," Proussaloglou said. "We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with the university's investigation as well as the investigation spearheaded by our national headquarters. We are committed to ensuring that it remains a safe haven for everyone on this campus."The fraternity's national headquarters — also based in Evanston — released a statement saying it holds its members to high standards and would not hesitate to impose sanctions if allegations prove true."Any form of assault or sexual misconduct by anyone, brother or not, college man or not, is completely unacceptable, and we do not tolerate actions that are inconsistent with our mission," the statement said. "Sigma Alpha Epsilon always is committed to the safety and well-being of our members and the guests with whom they interact, and that commitment includes making sure our members provide a safe, enjoyable environment in their homes. When incidents are brought to our attention, we take immediate action, and will not hesitate to take corrective actions or impose sanctions on any member or chapter that fails to follow the stringent guidelines we set forth."