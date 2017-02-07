While the Bureau of Meterology says the immediate threat of the storms has passed, the situation will continue to be monitored.
Here's a look at the storm over Greater Sydney.
As of 1.20pm AEDT, Sydney Observatory Hill had recorded 50.6 millimeters since 9am, while Canterbury recorded 49.2 millimeters in the same amount of time.
Although, according to a spokesperson from the BOM told Business Insider that much of that rain fell within a 90-minute period as the thunderstorm passed over the city.
Here's a look at the storm moving out to sea.
#Sydney #weather radar (Terry Hills) - 128 km. Current to 11:48 AM (0048 UTC). pic.twitter.com/TY3NX6qOFfHere's a look at what Sydney looks like right now
— Sydney Radar (@SydneyBasin) February 7, 2017
Flooding on Flood Street and Parramatta Road, Leichhardt.#Sydney #SydneyStorm Video by Anwyn Cochrane pic.twitter.com/qadP3bBomC
— ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) February 7, 2017
#sydneyweather what is happening? Double bay flooded! #sydneystorm #getthebrolly @abcnews pic.twitter.com/wcHQRIFjTI
— Amanda Syrowatka (@rinny_ubud) February 6, 2017
— Fleur Mitchell (@flossisboss) February 7, 2017
11.20am Traffic negotiates a flooded Anzac Pde Kensington in #Sydney @smh @9NewsAUS @7NewsSydney @abcnewsSydney #sydneyweather #Australia pic.twitter.com/wLX3AEeTnr
— Dallas Kilponen (@dallaskilponen) February 7, 2017
— Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) February 7, 2017
#BotanyRd #Alexandria s/b closed due to water over road just before #GreenSquare. #sydtraffic #trafficnetwork #sydneytraffic #sydneyweather pic.twitter.com/BhbflxrDqd
— Old Croaky (@OldCroaky) February 7, 2017
Lots of flash flooding out there ... water bursting through drainways #manly @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/MkbueWrT7z
— Linda Silmalis (@LindaSilmalis) February 7, 2017
Just a casual flash flood in Surry Hills, the office flooding because of burst storm drain! #Sydneyweather #Sydneystorms pic.twitter.com/baKRflaMjN
— Jarrad Hawkins (@jrad87) February 7, 2017
Redfern flooded #sydneyweather pic.twitter.com/1hgDPoUAvL
— alison rahill (@RahillAlison) February 7, 2017
