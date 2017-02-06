A man from Shenyang, Liaoning province in China was shocked when his cat gave birth to a two-headed, three-eyed kitten.Xiao Wei, the cat's owner, claimed that the kitten was still alive and in a healthy condition, The Star's Bahasa Malaysia portal mStar reported.However, Xiao said he was not sure how long the miracle kitten would survive.It was reported that the kitten could only eat using one of its mouth.Xiao, who was surprised by his discovery, uploaded a photo of the kitten on Weibo, the Chinese social media site, and it unexpectedly went viral.Netizens commented that they were relieved that the kitten could eat and hoped it would live longer.