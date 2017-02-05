© Patrick Lancaster
Another victim of Kiev's "Anti-Terror Operation"
The media is busy trying to frame a new Kiev offensive near Donetsk as the latest example of "Russian aggression" (if that sentence doesn't make sense to you, "welcome to 2017").

It's been a tough sell, of course. Especially since even U.S. State Department-funded outlets admit rather openly that Kiev has been quietly advancing eastward, in clear violation of the Minsk protocols.

And there's no shortage of videos showing what's reallyhappening in East Ukraine.

Below is a powerful but difficult to watch (watch it anyway) video made by journalist Patrick Lancaster, which shows a Donetsk man pointing to his recently killed mother, and explaining how he feels about Kiev's plans to "liberate" Donbass.

We know that these videos are difficult to watch, but it's important to share them in order to counter the absurd narrative being peddled by our friends in the mainstream media. Poroshenko would never be allowed to commit these crimes if Americans and Europeans were better informed about Kiev's criminal war against the people of Donbass.