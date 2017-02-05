PM orders quick rescue and relief operations

COAS directs assistance to civilian administration

Chitral snowfall breaks 20-year record: met chief

The district administration official told The Express Tribune that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had called for helicopter services from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as the area remained inaccessible due to heavy snow in the last 48 hours.NDMA heli-services will transport the injured while PDMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will provide quilts, blankets, stoves and food items to the affectees.Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives the in Chitral tragedy. He has directed all relevant federal and provincial authorities to reach the site immediately and undertake rescue and relief work on priority.PM Nawaz has also directed NDMA to coordinate rescue efforts and arrange for necessary medical care, food and shelter required for the affectees.Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed on Sunday Pakistan Army officials to maximize assistance to the disaster management authorities and local administrations for timely and effective rescue and relief efforts in the snow-hit areas of the country, military's media wing ISPR said.FC troops assisted the civilian administration and National Disaster Management Authority for rescue of individuals who were hit by the avalanche Saturday night. "So far seven bodies and two injured have been recovered," the ISPR said.and shifted to Noshki as PDMA Balochistan with the help of Frontier Corps performed rescue and relief operations in the snow-hit Chaghi, according to the military's media wing.. "Subject to weather clearance army helicopter will supply relief items and expedite relief operations."Local communities were advised to remain alert and the relevant authorities were asked to take precautionary measures if any untoward situation occurred in order to minimize human and property loss, the met office said.