© Sputnik International

France's national trade union The General Confederation of Labour (GCL) at Air France is urging its members toin protest of Trump's "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States" executive order.Last week the US President signed an executive orderfrom seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen. The order also suspends the entry of Syrian refugees into the country and halts all refugee resettlement in the US for 120 days, as the administration reviews the vetting process.The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement regarding the order that the way— without prior coordination or warning —The association's members complained that they haveAir France hason social media for not allowing dozens of passengers from Muslim countries to travel to the US because they would have been refused entry under the new ban.On Tuesday, the CGT said Air Franceto decline to work on US-bound flights in support of passengers "of all religions and nationalities." The CGT referred to Trump's measures as "discriminatory and racist."the union said, cited by The Independent."We invite all staff that are offended by these anti-humanist practices