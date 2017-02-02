A new Poll from Quinnipiac University shows how America feels about Russia.A Quinnipiac University National Survey found that American voters believeThose surveyed also support 56 - 30 percent the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama Administration.The poll shows that, 9 percent say Russia is an ally, and 41 percent say it is neither an ally nor an adversary.A total of 67 percent of American voters say alleged Russian interference is a "very important" or "somewhat important" issue, and 68 percent want the matter investigated.In a separate question, voters supportThe poll shows thatwhile 3 percent say he is "too unfriendly," and 43 percent say he has the right attitude towards Russia.Voters trust Congress more than Trump 60 - 29 percent to handle America's policy towards Russia.American voters have aand say 78 - 8 percent that he is not democratically elected.