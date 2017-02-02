Puppet Masters
New poll reveals how Americans perceive Russia - the propaganda is working
Mon, 30 Jan 2017 03:53 UTC
A Quinnipiac University National Survey found that American voters believe 53 - 39 percent that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election. Those surveyed also support 56 - 30 percent the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama Administration.
The poll shows that 46 percent of American voters say Russia is an adversary of the United States, 9 percent say Russia is an ally, and 41 percent say it is neither an ally nor an adversary.
A total of 67 percent of American voters say alleged Russian interference is a "very important" or "somewhat important" issue, and 68 percent want the matter investigated.
In a separate question, voters support 62 - 32 percent investigations into potential links between President Donald Trump's campaign advisors and the Russian government.
The poll shows that 49 percent of voters say President Trump is "too friendly" towards Russia, while 3 percent say he is "too unfriendly," and 43 percent say he has the right attitude towards Russia.
Voters trust Congress more than Trump 60 - 29 percent to handle America's policy towards Russia.
American voters have a 70 - 9 percent unfavorable opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin and say 78 - 8 percent that he is not democratically elected.
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Yep! sure does, smells like the CIA all over it, but not the face of the CIA that is presented to the public, the face of "Black Ops". I think...
The Quinnipiac polls have always been off due to over sampling. They get the results that they want. Fake news.
Since I found eating bacon and lard to be the perfect oil for my physical lamp, I won't be caught like the foolish virgins in the Bible, looking...
The Yankee mass mind is a sad joke
Fake News. This is an attack on Bannon and the Trump team. The NYT article was totally fake news. Kelly was involved in the plan to slow...
